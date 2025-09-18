Ethereum is up as the market liquidity was enhanced, and a fresh token story was gaining momentum. Ozak AI (OZ) has developed its pre-sale and described utility in the field of automation and data. Combined, these tendencies formed the current crypto interest with definite milestones and declared goals. Ethereum surges up to $4,500 on strong […] The post Ethereum Climbs to $4,500; Ozak AI Token Could Multiply 1,500% Before Month-End appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Ethereum is up as the market liquidity was enhanced, and a fresh token story was gaining momentum. Ozak AI (OZ) has developed its pre-sale and described utility in the field of automation and data. Combined, these tendencies formed the current crypto interest with definite milestones and declared goals. Ethereum surges up to $4,500 on strong […] The post Ethereum Climbs to $4,500; Ozak AI Token Could Multiply 1,500% Before Month-End appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Ethereum Climbs to $4,500; Ozak AI Token Could Multiply 1,500% Before Month-End

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 22:00
1
1$0.007661-18.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-6.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1392-6.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01845+6.40%

Ethereum is up as the market liquidity was enhanced, and a fresh token story was gaining momentum. Ozak AI (OZ) has developed its pre-sale and described utility in the field of automation and data. Combined, these tendencies formed the current crypto interest with definite milestones and declared goals.

Ethereum surges up to $4,500 on strong demand.

Ethereum has been trading close to 4,500, with spot buying remaining firm and derivatives in order. Also, there were increased lows and consistent funding in major venues in intraday action. Therefore, ETH had a positive bias leading to the afternoon session.

Ethereum (ETH)

Macro signals remained mixed, yet they still favored risk assets compared with last week. Additionally, stablecoin inflows provided depth on centralized books and decentralized pools. Therefore, ETH held gains despite modest profit-taking.

Layer-2 throughput continued to ease fees and supported on-chain activity. And staking flows looked balanced after prior unlocks, limiting excess sell pressure. Therefore, the price movement of ETH was in line with positive network fundamentals.

Youtube embed:

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Ozak AI (OZ) establishes a presale price with staged pricing.

Ozak AI identified itself as an AI-plus-DePIN crypto project with a live presale. Moreover, the prices of the tokens issued under Phase 6 were 0.012. Accordingly, the team highlighted more than 905 million $OZ sold and over $3.2 million raised. 

The presale used a tiered structure that advanced prices across phases while showing a progress bar. And the dashboard displayed live wallet activity with support for ETH, USDT, and USDC. Thus, participation flowed through direct wallet connections and a “How to Buy” guide.

Token utility is centered on access to AI agents, real-time analytics feeds, and performance-based rewards. In addition, the project emphasized a DePIN layer, cross-chain use, staking, and governance. Hence, $OZ aimed to link practical features with its ecosystem payments and incentives. The Project has also made some very promising partnerships with SINT, Weblume, DEX3, Hive Intel, Pyth Network, and many more. They level up the presale game of Ozak AI with their AI-powered infrastructure facility and real-time insights and information. 

$OZ roadmap, tokenomics, and month-end upside case

The plan outlined platform rollouts and predictive tooling for traders and enterprises. Moreover, communications referenced security steps, including audits and ongoing internal testing. Therefore, the project framed resilience as a pillar for post-listening growth.

Ethereum is up as the market liquidity was enhanced, and a fresh token story was gaining momentum. Ozak AI (OZ) has developed its presale and described its utility in the field of automation and data. Combined, these tendencies formed the current crypto interest with definite milestones and declared goals.

For information about Ozak AI, visit
Website: https://ozak.ai/
Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAI
Telegram: http://t.me/OzakAI 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0849-4.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1397-5.79%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

PANews reported on August 29 that Marc Shawn Brown, social media director of Cointelegraph, tweeted, “If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States. The current TVL is $69 billion. The future is on-chain.”
AaveToken
AAVE$299.29-3.52%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12198-3.48%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08009-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 14:03
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges