The post Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defends prolonged staking exit queue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has weighed in on the growing concerns over the network’s staking exit queue, which has now stretched to more than six weeks. In a Sept. 18 post on X, Buterin framed the process as a deliberate design choice rather than a flaw, comparing it to the discipline of military service. According to Buterin, staking is not a casual activity but a commitment to defend the network. In that light, frictions such as exit delays serve as safeguards. “An army cannot hold together if any percent of it can suddenly leave at any time,” he wrote, stressing that Ethereum’s reliability depends on ensuring validators cannot abandon their role instantaneously. However, Buterin conceded that the current design is not perfect. Nevertheless, he argued: “That’s not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, rather that if you reduce the constants naively then that makes the chain much less trustworthy from the PoV of any node that does not go online very frequently.” Buterin’s remarks echoed the perspective of Sreeram Kannan, founder of restaking protocol EigenLayer. In his own post on Sept. 17, Kannan described Ethereum’s prolonged exit period as “a conservative parameter” that acts as a vital security measure. He explained that the wait time protects against worst-case scenarios, such as coordinated validator attacks where participants might attempt to exit before facing slashing penalties. Considering this, Kannan warned: “Unstaking cannot be instantaneous.” He continued that shortening the process to a matter of days could expose Ethereum to attacks that drain its security assumptions. By contrast, the longer window allows for detecting and punishing malicious behavior such as double-signing. This design ensures that misbehaving validators cannot easily escape accountability. Kannan highlighted that this buffer allows inactive nodes to reconnect and periodically validate the correct fork. He argued… The post Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defends prolonged staking exit queue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has weighed in on the growing concerns over the network’s staking exit queue, which has now stretched to more than six weeks. In a Sept. 18 post on X, Buterin framed the process as a deliberate design choice rather than a flaw, comparing it to the discipline of military service. According to Buterin, staking is not a casual activity but a commitment to defend the network. In that light, frictions such as exit delays serve as safeguards. “An army cannot hold together if any percent of it can suddenly leave at any time,” he wrote, stressing that Ethereum’s reliability depends on ensuring validators cannot abandon their role instantaneously. However, Buterin conceded that the current design is not perfect. Nevertheless, he argued: “That’s not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, rather that if you reduce the constants naively then that makes the chain much less trustworthy from the PoV of any node that does not go online very frequently.” Buterin’s remarks echoed the perspective of Sreeram Kannan, founder of restaking protocol EigenLayer. In his own post on Sept. 17, Kannan described Ethereum’s prolonged exit period as “a conservative parameter” that acts as a vital security measure. He explained that the wait time protects against worst-case scenarios, such as coordinated validator attacks where participants might attempt to exit before facing slashing penalties. Considering this, Kannan warned: “Unstaking cannot be instantaneous.” He continued that shortening the process to a matter of days could expose Ethereum to attacks that drain its security assumptions. By contrast, the longer window allows for detecting and punishing malicious behavior such as double-signing. This design ensures that misbehaving validators cannot easily escape accountability. Kannan highlighted that this buffer allows inactive nodes to reconnect and periodically validate the correct fork. He argued…

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defends prolonged staking exit queue

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:43
SIX
SIX$0.02192-0.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08467-4.77%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003743-4.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017691-3.12%
NODE
NODE$0.06656-4.83%

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has weighed in on the growing concerns over the network’s staking exit queue, which has now stretched to more than six weeks.

In a Sept. 18 post on X, Buterin framed the process as a deliberate design choice rather than a flaw, comparing it to the discipline of military service.

According to Buterin, staking is not a casual activity but a commitment to defend the network. In that light, frictions such as exit delays serve as safeguards.

“An army cannot hold together if any percent of it can suddenly leave at any time,” he wrote, stressing that Ethereum’s reliability depends on ensuring validators cannot abandon their role instantaneously.

However, Buterin conceded that the current design is not perfect. Nevertheless, he argued:

Buterin’s remarks echoed the perspective of Sreeram Kannan, founder of restaking protocol EigenLayer.

In his own post on Sept. 17, Kannan described Ethereum’s prolonged exit period as “a conservative parameter” that acts as a vital security measure.

He explained that the wait time protects against worst-case scenarios, such as coordinated validator attacks where participants might attempt to exit before facing slashing penalties.

Considering this, Kannan warned:

He continued that shortening the process to a matter of days could expose Ethereum to attacks that drain its security assumptions.

By contrast, the longer window allows for detecting and punishing malicious behavior such as double-signing. This design ensures that misbehaving validators cannot easily escape accountability.

Kannan highlighted that this buffer allows inactive nodes to reconnect and periodically validate the correct fork. He argued that competing forks could each claim to be valid without such a mechanism, leaving offline nodes unable to determine the truth when rejoining.

He concluded:

This strong defense comes at a time when Ethereum’s exit queue has hit historic highs.

Data from the Ethereum Validators Queue shows that the unstaking backlog now spans 43 days, with over 2.48 million ETH, valued at approximately $11.3 billion, awaiting withdrawal.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/vitalik-buterin-defends-43-day-ethereum-exit-staking-queue-as-11-3b-waits-in-line-what-breaks-next/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0849-4.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1397-5.79%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

PANews reported on August 29 that Marc Shawn Brown, social media director of Cointelegraph, tweeted, “If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States. The current TVL is $69 billion. The future is on-chain.”
AaveToken
AAVE$299.29-3.52%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12198-3.48%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08009-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 14:03
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges