Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defends prolonged staking exit queue

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has weighed in on the growing concerns over the network’s staking exit queue, which has now stretched to more than six weeks.

In a Sept. 18 post on X, Buterin framed the process as a deliberate design choice rather than a flaw, comparing it to the discipline of military service.

According to Buterin, staking is not a casual activity but a commitment to defend the network. In that light, frictions such as exit delays serve as safeguards.

“An army cannot hold together if any percent of it can suddenly leave at any time,” he wrote, stressing that Ethereum’s reliability depends on ensuring validators cannot abandon their role instantaneously.

However, Buterin conceded that the current design is not perfect. Nevertheless, he argued:

Buterin’s remarks echoed the perspective of Sreeram Kannan, founder of restaking protocol EigenLayer.

In his own post on Sept. 17, Kannan described Ethereum’s prolonged exit period as “a conservative parameter” that acts as a vital security measure.

He explained that the wait time protects against worst-case scenarios, such as coordinated validator attacks where participants might attempt to exit before facing slashing penalties.

Considering this, Kannan warned:

He continued that shortening the process to a matter of days could expose Ethereum to attacks that drain its security assumptions.

By contrast, the longer window allows for detecting and punishing malicious behavior such as double-signing. This design ensures that misbehaving validators cannot easily escape accountability.

Kannan highlighted that this buffer allows inactive nodes to reconnect and periodically validate the correct fork. He argued that competing forks could each claim to be valid without such a mechanism, leaving offline nodes unable to determine the truth when rejoining.

He concluded:

This strong defense comes at a time when Ethereum’s exit queue has hit historic highs.

Data from the Ethereum Validators Queue shows that the unstaking backlog now spans 43 days, with over 2.48 million ETH, valued at approximately $11.3 billion, awaiting withdrawal.

