Hoskinson explained that his interest in economics and technology started young but accelerated after the Ron Paul campaign in 2007, which introduced him to the concept of “sound money.”
Although he first came across Bitcoin in 2010, he admitted he didn’t take it seriously until key events—such as the Silk Road’s rise, its survival after founder Ross Ulbricht’s arrest, and the 2013 Cyprus banking crisis—demonstrated its resilience. These moments ultimately pushed him to become what he calls a “professional Bitcoiner.”
As one of Ethereum’s original eight co-founders, Hoskinson also revisited his early exit from the project. He cautioned aspiring entrepreneurs against building companies with too many co-founders and stressed the importance of having clear agreements in place from the outset.
According to Hoskinson, the ideals that first shaped Ethereum have instead been realized within Cardano. He highlighted features like the Extended UTXO model, liquid non-custodial staking, and built-in on-chain governance as structural advantages that give Cardano staying power.
By contrast, he argued that Ethereum has grown overly dependent on Layer 2 solutions and faces inherent limitations. He even suggested the network may not survive the next 10–15 years if these issues persist.
Hoskinson also reflected on Ethereum’s founding team dynamics, pointing out that having eight leaders without a solid framework for cooperation created friction from the beginning. In his view, Cardano avoids those pitfalls with a more deliberate design and governance structure.
The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
The post Ethereum Could Disappear in 15 Years, Says Cardano Founder appeared first on Coindoo.