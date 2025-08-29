Ethereum Could Rally to $10,000, But Short-Term Pullback to $3,200 Looms

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/29 12:39
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,464.16-2.38%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002541-1.92%

TLDR:

  • Ethereum struggles to break $4,900, raising concerns of a double top forming in the charts.
  • Current retracement levels suggest ETH could dip to $3,880, $3,500, or $3,200.
  • Weakness in ETH could signal capital rotation into altcoins, hinting at emerging alt season.
  • Historical patterns point to a potential September correction before any late-year price rally.

Ethereum is showing signs of resistance as it approaches the $4,900 mark. Analysts point to technical indicators suggesting the cryptocurrency may be forming a double top. 

Traders are watching retracement levels closely, ranging from $3,880 to $3,200, to gauge ETH’s next move. Meanwhile, the performance of Ethereum compared to other altcoins hints at a possible rotation of capital. The market is bracing for shifts that could reshape investor strategies in the coming months.

Ethereum Price Faces Resistance, Signals Possible Double Top

Crypto analyst CasiTrades noted that Ethereum recently hit a slight new high, but the RSI topped out bearishly as subwave 3 concluded within a larger wave 5 structure. The alignment of the subwave 3 target with the 0.618 extension of the larger wave 5 raised caution among traders.

This setup suggests Ethereum might not push cleanly to fresh highs. Instead, a double top could be forming around $4,900. Analysts are monitoring retracement levels carefully. 

A shallow wave 4 retracement could pull ETH toward $3,880, while a moderate dip may reach $3,500. In a deeper correction, $3,200 is possible.

If Ethereum holds one of the shallower retracements, it may attempt a final push toward $5,600–$6,000. But if the price falls to $3,200, the likelihood of breaking past $4,900 decreases. Traders are adjusting their strategies accordingly. Source: CasiTrades via Twitter.

Ethereum’s current 24-hour price sits at $4,486.67 with a trading volume of $27.5 billion, showing a 1.35% drop over the last day and a 4.88% rise over the past week.

ETH price on CoinGecko

Altcoin Season Signals Emerge as Ethereum Shows Weakness

Ethereum’s relative weakness has caught the attention of crypto investors. 

CasiTrades pointed out that several altcoins are showing strength while ETH struggles. This movement could signal a rotation of capital from Ethereum to other coins. Traders are monitoring these shifts closely to identify early signs of altcoin season.

TedPillows shared insights suggesting that Ethereum could still reach $10,000 this cycle. He expects a correction in September, which could create accumulation opportunities. 

However, he noted that a strong September for ETH would change the outlook, potentially fueling price rallies in Q4 2025. These observations underline the importance of short-term price monitoring.

The dynamics between Ethereum and the broader altcoin market suggest a crucial period ahead. If Ethereum falters, altcoins could capture market attention. Conversely, a strong ETH rally may stabilize the market hierarchy. 

Crypto investors are evaluating both scenarios to plan entry and exit points effectively.

The post Ethereum Could Rally to $10,000, But Short-Term Pullback to $3,200 Looms appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

21Shares has filed with the SEC for a spot Sei ETF, aiming to expand altcoin exposure for U.S. investors.
SEI
SEI$0.3003+1.31%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006025-2.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/29 13:44
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1066+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Crypto asset manager 21Shares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking SEI, the native token of the Sei network, the firm announced on Thursday. The S-1 registration proposes using CF Benchmarks to aggregate price data across multiple exchanges and name Coinbase Custody Trust Company […]
SEI
SEI$0.3003+1.31%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005301-0.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 12:24
Share

Trending News

More

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Luxfolio LTC Investment: Ambitious $73M Raise Targets 1 Million LTC by 2026

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse