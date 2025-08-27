Ethereum Demand Surpasses Supply, Market Cap Could Overtake Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:28
Bitcoin
Key Points:
  • Institutional demand for Ethereum far exceeds supply from unstaking.
  • ETH market cap may surpass BTC in 1-2 cycles.
  • Crypto-friendly policies predict increased buying spree.

Trend Research, an arm of LD Capital, reports that institutional demand for Ethereum (ETH) surpasses unstaking supply, indicating a long-term price increase is anticipated.

This situation highlights Ethereum’s growing market potential, with implications for its market cap potentially surpassing Bitcoin’s within a few market cycles.

Ethereum Institutional Demand Sparks Potential Market Cap Overtake

Trend Research has identified a strong institutional demand for Ethereum that surpasses the current unstaking supply. This analysis suggests that Ethereum-based financial products are attracting significant interest from major institutional players, prompting speculation about Ethereum’s future valuation and positioning it as a competitor to Bitcoin in market dominance.

According to the report, the current demand and limited supply dynamics have left markets anticipating a strong potential for price appreciation of Ethereum. The predicted interest rate cut cycle might further boost Ethereum’s attractiveness, paving the way for potentially surpassing Bitcoin’s market cap in upcoming market cycles.

Industry reactions have noted that these findings align with anticipated crypto-friendly policy shifts and institutional strategies. As echoed by Jack Yi, LD Capital’s founder, Ethereum could reach $5,000 by 2025, reflecting mounting investor confidence.

Ethereum’s Growth Backed by Historical Context and Expert Analysis

Did you know? Previous bull cycles have shown that significant institutional interest can lead to rapid price surges. Notably, initial Bitcoin ETF launches triggered analogous liquidity inflows, highlighting Ethereum’s current position as pivotal in the broader crypto narrative.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum is currently valued at $4,564.14 with a market cap of $550.92 billion, representing 14.33% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume has decreased by 18.02%, yet the price shows a 3.55% increase over 24 hours and 88.15% rise over 60 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:35 UTC on August 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team indicate that the forecasted interest rate cuts could encourage more institutional shifts toward Ethereum. Experts emphasize Ethereum’s technological advancements, such as ongoing scalability enhancements, as a potential catalyst for maintaining and increasing its market cap advantage over competitors. As Trend Research from LD Capital notes, “The current institutional consensus-driven demand for ETH far exceeds the supply from unstaking, and believes that a long-term fully loaded unstaking situation is unsustainable.”

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/ethereum-demand-institutional-impact/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.
