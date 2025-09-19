After months of anticipation and behind-the-scenes development, Ethereum core contributors have finally set a date for the Fusaka upgrade. Ethereum developers have officially confirmed that the Fusaka upgrade, the next major network update, will roll out on December 3, 2025.…After months of anticipation and behind-the-scenes development, Ethereum core contributors have finally set a date for the Fusaka upgrade. Ethereum developers have officially confirmed that the Fusaka upgrade, the next major network update, will roll out on December 3, 2025.…

Ethereum details launch of Fusaka upgrade

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/19 21:02
Core DAO
CORE$0.4501-2.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15976-3.44%

After months of anticipation and behind-the-scenes development, Ethereum core contributors have finally set a date for the Fusaka upgrade.

Summary
  • Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade has been scheduled for Dec 3, 2025.
  • Testnet upgrades on Holesky, Sepolia, and Hoodi will take place in October before the main rollout.
  • The upgrade introduces major scalability changes, aimed at making the network more efficient.
  • ​​Two follow-on Blob Parameter Only upgrades will gradually raise blob capacity from 6 to 15, then 21 blobs per block, boosting data throughput for rollups.

Ethereum developers have officially confirmed that the Fusaka upgrade, the next major network update, will roll out on December 3, 2025. The announcement was made during the latest AllCoreDevs meeting, pushing the release back from the originally scheduled November timeline.

Fusaka is aimed at scaling Ethereum, particularly by improving data availability for Layer 2 (L2) networks, making the network faster and cheaper. Unlike previous forks like Pectra, which introduced visible user-facing features, Fusaka focuses on optimizations, bundling 11 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) to enhance core protocol functionality.

Ethereum researcher Christine D. Kim confirmed that testnet upgrades on Holesky, Sepolia, and Hoodi will occur in October to prepare the network for Fusaka, with exact timing to be unveiled in the coming days.

To support the rollout, developers also scheduled two “blob parameter only” (BPO) upgrades to follow Fusaka. These BPO upgrades will lift the maximum number of “blobs,” special data packets that rollups use to store and share information cheaply, from the current 6 to 15 blobs per block in the first step and 21 blobs per block in the second.

The extra lead time will help catch any consensus bugs, allow node operators to upgrade without pressure, and ensure smooth coordination among execution and consensus clients. Unless unexpected issues emerge during the test period, Fusaka is now set to land on mainnet with the blob-capacity increases following close behind.

Reinforcing the focus on security, the Ethereum Foundation has launched a four-week audit contest with up to $2 million in bug-bounty rewards. The program invites independent researchers to probe Fusaka’s code for vulnerabilities ahead of the December mainnet rollout.

Ethereum Fusaka upgrade: What to expect

Fusaka is designed around strengthening the Ethereum network’s foundations. At the heart of the upgrade is a new technique called PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), which will boost Ethereum’s resource efficiency, data capacity, and scalability. 

While Fusaka will not immediately change smart contract behavior, its real impact lies in laying the groundwork for Ethereum to reach up to 12,000 transactions per second by 2026, a leap that could redefine the blockchain’s role in powering rollups, DeFi, and gaming.

The upgrade will also reduce gas fees for L2 projects, making Ethereum cheaper and faster to use. This could make the network more appealing for DeFi platforms, on-chain games, and real-world asset protocols, all of which rely on scalable infrastructure and cost-efficiency.

To keep the network stable under the added load, Fusaka also introduces stronger spam-prevention rules. These changes make it costlier to flood Ethereum with low-value transactions while keeping normal user costs steady. On top of that, the upgrade makes stored data more efficient and lays the groundwork for future improvements.

With the countdown now officially underway, all eyes will be on the October testnets and the December mainnet deployment as Ethereum marches toward a more scalable future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.99-3.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,494.34-1.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9911-2.08%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184951-5.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.08354+5.85%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15971-4.82%
Gravity
G$0.01102-4.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04368-5.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate