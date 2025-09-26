Ethereum’s drop below $4,000 and the consequent $320 million in liquidations of long positions indicate the risky side of crypto leveraged trading.Ethereum’s drop below $4,000 and the consequent $320 million in liquidations of long positions indicate the risky side of crypto leveraged trading.

Ethereum Drops Below $4,000 as $320 Million in Longs Liquidated, Signals Market Cool Down, Slow Institutional Demand

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 02:00
ethereum57 main

Ethereum (ETH) witnessed a drastic drop early today, a decline that saw the asset drop below $4k, a move that caused a flood of selloffs across the market. The decline triggered liquidations of $329 million in leveraged long positions over the past 24 hours, following ETH’s failed attempts to hold on to the $4,000 support level.

Ethereum’s relative stability in September momentum broke early this week with multiple selloffs noticed recently. According to data shared today by Merlijn the trader, the asset’s price falling below $4,000 led to the massive wipeout of $329 million in long positions across the market.

Drivers of Ether Liquidations

Today, the digital asset dropped below the $4k support level, causing fear among investors about how low ETH’s value could go in the short term. Multiple catalysts, including macroeconomic turbulence, slowdown in ETF inflows, and reduced trading activity, are the key contributors to the recent decline.

According to data tracked today by Lookonchain, whale Oxa523 lost over $45 million in a leveraged long position following the liquidation of their 9,152 ETH when Ethereum fell below $4k. This indicates how leveraged trading can be risky during volatile markets. Besides that, ETH ETF inflows have experienced decreased inflows in September. Until now this month, Ethereum spot ETFs have cumulatively amassed just $110 million in net inflows compared to August’s inflows of over $3.8 billion.

Another contributor to the recent Ether market sell-off is the weakened institutional demand for the asset. Early today, digital asset manager Grayscale sold massive ETH tokens worth $53,810,000 on Coinbase. The trade signalled that institutions are not purchasing Ether at present. Market dynamics show decreased trading volumes on the Ethereum market, signifying persistent sell-side pressure amid wider altcoin excitement. This implies that investors have been consistently selling Ethereum more than purchasing.

ETH’s Price Outlook

Ethereum’s recent failure to hold above $4,108 and $4,048 support levels influenced sell motivation among traders who moved to withdraw gains and limit downturn pressure.

ETHUSDThe current price of ETH is $4,005.

As a result, the sell-off triggered liquidations mostly on long positions, intensifying the price drop. Currently, the asset’s price stands at $4,005, down 4.0%, 12.3%, and 9.1% over the past 24 hours, week, and month, respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07793-8.04%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000505-12.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1144-10.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002192-8.32%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Share
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004342-0.61%
Everscale
EVER$0.01614-5.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-6.99%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum