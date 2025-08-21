Ethereum Drops to 2-Week Low on $4B Supply Concerns — Can ETH Rebound Toward $5K?

By: Coinstats
2025/08/21 03:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.557+4.23%
SIX
SIX$0.02177+1.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.1306+1.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.15932+1.72%
BULLS
BULLS$213.05+17.65%
Ethereum
ETH$4,352.11+5.19%

Ethereum has slipped to a two-week low as a $4 billion supply influx rattles investor confidence. The dip raises critical questions: is this a temporary setback in ETH’s long-term rally, or the start of a deeper correction? Traders are closely watching whether Ethereum can stabilize and rebuild momentum toward the $5,000–$5,100 resistance zone, a key level that could determine the coin’s next major move.

Ethereum on the Rise: Eyes Set on Breaking $5,100 Barrier

Source: tradingview 

Ethereum is trading between $4,165 and $4,791, showing a mixed pattern. While it has recently dipped over 8% in the past week, there's been a decent gain of almost 12% over the past month. With a strong six-month growth of over 53%, ETH is pushing toward its nearest resistance level at $5,105. If it manages to break past this, the $5,730 mark could be the next target. The current support stands at $3,853, providing a safety net for traders. As indicators fluctuate, investors are hopeful for a sustained upward trend, eyeing potential new highs in the upcoming months.

Conclusion

Ethereum’s recent pullback highlights the market’s sensitivity to large supply events, but its broader trajectory still shows resilience. With support levels holding near $3,850 and strong momentum over the past six months, ETH remains in a position to challenge its $5,100 resistance. If bulls succeed, a breakout toward $5,700 could follow, reaffirming Ethereum’s role as a key driver of the next leg in the crypto rally. For now, traders are balancing caution with optimism, watching closely to see if this dip transforms into another launchpad for growth.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

'BNB Microstrategy' firm Windtree is facing delisting from Nasdaq, which could risk its treasury strategy.
Binance Coin
BNB$878.62+5.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/21 04:12
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin and Ethereum were well into positive territory on a strong day for crypto markets.
Light
LIGHT$0.217+9.04%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 04:07
Share
US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

The United States has imposed steep tariffs of 57.6% on Chinese bitcoin mining equipment, creating potential liabilities exceeding $100 million for major US mining companies like CleanSpark and IREN who imported machines in 2024. The post US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Wink
LIKE$0.011645-1.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.1587+1.35%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/08/21 04:35
Share

Trending News

More

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

Wormhole Challenges LayerZero with Higher Bid for Stargate

How Two Prime and Figment Are Changing Bitcoin Yield for Big Investors