Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days

US-listed Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued their positive momentum on Aug. 27, adding $307.2 million in fresh inflows.

According to SoSo Value data, BlackRock’s ETHA accounted for the lion’s share, drawing $262.23 million, representing nearly 85% of the day’s total.

Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s ETH contributed $20.52 million and $15.05 million, respectively, while Grayscale’s ETHE and VanEck’s VETH added smaller sums of $5.65 million and $3.35 million.

Meanwhile, this inflow marked the fifth consecutive trading day of gains for the nine products. Cumulatively, spot Ethereum ETFs have attracted roughly $1.83 billion in inflows over this five-day run, reflecting the significant institutional appetite for the asset.

Speaking on the trend, Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm NovaDius Wealth, highlighted the broader pace of investment, saying:

With these additions, Ethereum ETFs now hold $30.17 billion in net assets, backed by $13.64 billion in cumulative net inflows since their 2024 launch.

Bitcoin ETFs lag Ethereum counterparts

While Ethereum products are leading the inflow race, spot Bitcoin ETFs also posted gains, recording $81.3 million on the same day. Notably, this is their third straight session of inflows.

According to the data, BlackRock’s IBIT led with $50.73 million, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at $14.65 million.

Other funds, such as Invesco’s BTCO and Franklin’s EZBC, collected $6.71 million and $6.48 million, respectively, while ARK’s ARKB added $5.58 million. Bitwise’s BITB, however, recorded a $3.05 million outflow.

Despite this daily uptick, Bitcoin ETFs have recorded over $800 million in outflows this month, in contrast to the significant inflows of their Ethereum counterparts.

Still, Bitcoin ETFs hold a larger cumulative footprint, with $54.19 billion in net inflows since launch and $144.57 billion in assets under management.

These numbers can be attributed to the significant institutional interest that the funds had recorded in the past.

CryptoSlate previously reported that institutional investors increased their ETF holdings to $33.6 billion in the second quarter, driven by renewed investments from financial advisors.

According to Kronos Research, financial advisors’ BTC ETF holdings signify that the top crypto is becoming more embedded in mainstream wealth management, which would support its liquidity and potentially lower its volatility over time.

Mentioned in this article