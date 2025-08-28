Ethereum ETFs Outperform Bitcoin For 7th Straight Day As Daily Inflows Hit $455M

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/28 13:00
Data shows the Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been on a streak of beating Bitcoin funds for an entire week now.

Ethereum Has Outperformed Bitcoin In Spot ETF Netflows

In a new post on X, institutional DeFi solutions provider Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) has talked about the latest trend in the Ethereum spot ETF netflow. Spot ETFs are investment vehicles that allow investors to gain exposure to an underlying asset like ETH without having to directly own the asset.

The ETFs trade on traditional platforms, so investors unfamiliar with digital asset wallets and exchanges can just choose to invest into the cryptocurrency through them.

This pathway into digital assets is relatively new, with BTC only getting spot ETF approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the start of 2024 and ETH in mid-2024.

Generally, Bitcoin spot ETFs tend to outpace Ethereum in terms of capital flows, as Bitcoin is the larger asset with more interest behind it. Recently, however, things have been different. As Sentora explains,

That said, while ETH has done better than BTC in this period, it doesn’t mean the coin has enjoyed only inflows. As data from SoSoValue shows, the coin’s ETFs were facing outflows just earlier.

Ethereum ETF Netflow

Even during the outflows, however, Ethereum spot ETFs were doing better than Bitcoin’s as they were just bleeding to a lesser degree. In the past few days, the netflow has turned positive for the asset, with net inflows of $455 million occurring on Tuesday.

Before the recent negative flows, the ETH spot ETFs had been on a weekly net inflow run since May, as is apparent from the chart shared by on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

Ethereum ETF Weekly

The streak-breaking week saw a net outflow of around 105,000 ETH ($486 million). It now remains to be seen whether the end of this week would bring back green on this graph.

Speaking of weekly figures, another indicator that ETH has recently seen a decline in is the Active Addresses, as Sentora has pointed out in another X post.

Ethereum Active Addresses

As displayed in the above chart, Ethereum saw around 3.8 million addresses participating in transaction activity on the blockchain last week. This is down compared to the peak from early August, but still high when lined up against the past bull markets.

ETH Price

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading around $4,600, up more than 7% over the last week.

Ethereum Price Chart

