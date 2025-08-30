Ethereum ETFs Outshine Bitcoin Funds With $4B August Surge

Ethereum

Ethereum investment products are closing out August with a massive lead over their Bitcoin rivals, racking up nearly $4 billion in net inflows — their second-best monthly tally since launch, according to data from The Block.

The momentum began in mid-July when ETH prices reversed a year-to-date lag against BTC and jumped to double-digit gains. Since then, Ethereum funds have consistently dominated, logging $7.1 billion in net inflows compared to just $505 million for Bitcoin ETFs during that period.

Bitcoin funds, which pulled in $6 billion in July, have stumbled in August with over $620 million in outflows, while Ethereum’s steady inflows mark the largest performance gap between the two since the ETFs went live in July 2024. Over the past two months, Ethereum products have attracted $9.5 billion versus Bitcoin’s $5.4 billion, though BTC ETFs still lead in lifetime flows at $54.6 billion against ETH’s $13.7 billion.

Trading Flows Tell the Story

Ethereum’s run briefly cooled on Thursday when Bitcoin ETFs reclaimed the daily inflow crown, led by Ark Invest’s ARKB with $79.8 million and BlackRock’s IBIT with $63.7 million. Still, Ethereum wasn’t far behind, with BlackRock’s ETHA topping all ETH inflows at $67.6 million.

While Bitcoin funds still command slightly higher daily trading volumes, Ethereum ETFs have closed the gap — even overtaking them on some sessions, with Thursday’s activity showing $2 billion for ETH products compared to $2.5 billion for Bitcoin ETFs.

Analysts Weigh In

Despite ETFs absorbing more than double Bitcoin’s daily issuance, BTC remains range-bound near $111,000. Analysts point to waning spot conviction as a factor, while ETH’s slip below $4,500 has raised short-term concerns. Still, the sharp divergence in ETF inflows highlights a shift in investor appetite, suggesting Ethereum’s role in institutional portfolios is strengthening as summer ends.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

