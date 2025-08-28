Ethereum ETFs See 10x Inflows vs Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:08
Key Notes

  • BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) led the inflows with $265.74 million on Wednesday alone, contributing to five consecutive days of inflows.
  • Following yesterday’s inflows, spot Ether ETFs have seen $13.6 billion in inflows since launch.
  • Investment advisers dominate Ether ETF holdings, investing $1.3 billion (539,000 ETH) in Q2, surging 68% from the previous quarter.

Inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs have skyrocketed to a total of $1.83 billion during the last five trading sessions.

As a result, the Ethereum

ETH
$4 599



24h volatility:
0.2%


Market cap:
$555.53 B



Vol. 24h:
$33.05 B

funds have attracted over 10x the inflows seen in spot Bitcoin ETFs during the same period, which saw only $171million in inflows.


This clearly highlights investor sentiment shifting from Bitcoin

BTC
$113 107



24h volatility:
1.8%


Market cap:
$2.25 T



Vol. 24h:
$37.68 B

to Ethereum.

Ethereum ETFs Outperform Their Bitcoin Counterpart

On Wednesday, the trend of stronger inflows into Ether funds persisted, with nine ETH funds recording $310.3 million in net inflows, compared to $81.1 million across 11 spot Bitcoin funds. BlackRock’s ETHA dominated most of the inflows at $262 million, thereby taking the total inflows since inception to more than $13 billion.

The BlackRock Ethereum ETF (ETHA) recorded net inflows of 57,584 ETH, valued at $265.74 million, on August 27, with $1.6 billion in trading volume.

This marks the fifth consecutive day of inflows for ETHA, bringing the cumulative total to $1.2 billion

Meanwhile, Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, noted that spot Ether ETFs have accumulated nearly $10 billion in inflows since the beginning of July.

Launched 13 months ago, these ETFs have seen total aggregate inflows of $13.6 billion. A large part of the inflows have come just over the past three months.

Investment Advisers Buying Ether ETFs

Apart from retail investors, Investment advisers are the biggest buyers of Spot Ethereum ETFs, as per the latest data from Bloomberg Intelligence.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported on August 27 that investment advisers are now the main holders of Ether ETFs. They invested more than $1.3 billion, equal to 539,000 ETH, in Q2, which is a 68% increase from the previous quarter.

Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer at Kronos Research, stated that as more advisers embrace Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, cryptocurrencies are increasingly being positioned as a long-term diversification tool in traditional portfolios, alongside equities, bonds, and other mainstream assets.

As a result, Ether price has outpaced Bitcoin this week, climbing 5% from Tuesday’s low. On the other hand, Bitcoin gained just 2.8% over the same period.

The latest reports show that institutional ETH purchases have been on the rise, amid renewed confidence in the asset.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

