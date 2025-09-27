Ethereum ETFs See Continued Losses, ETH Drops Below $3,900

TLDR

Ethereum ETFs experienced $251.20 million in net outflows on September 25.

The outflows marked the fourth consecutive day of losses for Ethereum-focused funds.

Fidelity’s FETH fund saw the largest withdrawal with $158 million exiting the market.

Ethereum’s price dropped to $3,939, down 2.3% on the day and 13% over the past week.

Ethereum faces support at the $3,750–$3,800 range if the decline continues.

Ethereum ETFs suffered another round of significant outflows on September 25, dragging ETH below the $4,000 mark. The $251.20 million in net withdrawals marked the fourth consecutive day of losses for Ethereum-focused exchange-traded funds. With institutional sentiment turning bearish, Ethereum’s price fell to $3,939, down 2.3% on the day.

Ethereum ETFs See $251 Million in Outflows

Ethereum ETFs faced a sharp decline on September 25 as they saw net outflows of $251.20 million. According to data from SoSoValue, Fidelity’s FETH fund recorded the largest loss, with $158 million exiting the market. Other Ethereum ETFs, like Grayscale’s ETHE and Bitwise ETHW, also saw significant withdrawals, though on a smaller scale.

Grayscale’s ETHE lost $30 million, while Bitwise ETHW followed with $27 million in outflows. VanEck’s ETHV posted the smallest loss at $1.4 million. Despite these withdrawals, the total losses for the week exceeded $547 million, signaling a continued decline in institutional interest in Ethereum.

Ethereum’s Price Drops Below $4,000

The outflows from Ethereum ETFs coincide with a drop in ETH’s price, which now sits at $3,939. This decline represents a 13% decrease in the past week, pushing Ethereum closer to the $3,800 support zone. Market analysts suggest that Ethereum may face more downward pressure if it cannot stabilize above the $3,900 mark.

As Ethereum struggles to maintain momentum, technical indicators show a potential rebound if buying activity returns. However, if the bearish trend continues, Ethereum ETFs could see additional outflows. The next key support for ETH sits around $3,750–$3,800, while any upside moves may face resistance near $4,100.

