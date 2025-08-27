Ethereum ETFs Surpass $30 Billion With $20 Billion Reserves Backed by 70 Entities and 4.36 Million ETH

Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surpassed $30 billion in reserves, reflecting strong institutional interest in the cryptocurrency

Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surpassed $30 billion in reserves, reflecting strong institutional interest in the cryptocurrency. Since July 1, net inflows into Ethereum ETFs have reached $8.6 billion, outpacing Bitcoin ETF inflows of $5.1 billion. In addition to ETF holdings, Ethereum treasury companies now hold over $20 billion in reserves, amounting to approximately 4.36 million ETH backed by 70 entities. Public firms have collectively accumulated more than 3.7 million ETH in treasuries, underscoring growing confidence among institutional investors in Ethereum’s long-term prospects.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.