Ethereum (ETH) Announces Burn That Will Change Balances and Launches New Altcoin – Co-Founder Unveils Details

The Ethereum Community Foundation has announced the launch of BETH, a new token representing burned ETH.

BETH is designed as a proof-of-burn token that provides a transparent and auditable record of ETH burned. Every 1 BETH represents 1 ETH verified as being removed from circulation.

According to the rule, when users send ETH to a smart contract, that ETH is permanently redirected to a “burn” address, and the same amount of BETH is minted in return, which is then returned to the sender. The system, which operates on the principle of “send 1 ETH, burn 1 ETH, receive 1 BETH,” aims to increase the scarcity of ETH in the supply and strengthen Ethereum’s monetary narrative.

Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin stated that this new mechanism holds great economic potential in the future, saying, “ETH burning will become an extremely profitable activity.” Lubin also announced that new token projects such as BBETH and BBBeth will be developed alongside BETH.

The Ethereum Community Foundation stated that BETH will not only reduce supply but also pave the way for innovative applications in areas such as governance, incentives, and financial instruments. This move aims to make the concepts of burning and scarcity as important as the production and issuance processes within the Ethereum ecosystem.

*This is not investment advice.

