Ethereum (ETH) Founder Vitalik Buterin Praises Coinbase: “They’re Doing the Right Things!”

Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin, whose statements are closely followed by the cryptocurrency industry, made a name for himself with his post once again.

Buterin, in a post from his X account, praised Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base.

Responding to Base founder Jesse Pollak’s post, Buterin described Base as a properly built Layer 2.

He noted that Base offers a stronger user experience with its centralized features, while its security is based on Ethereum’s decentralized base layer.

Buterin also explained that Base is not a custodian under L2beat’s Tier 1 definition, meaning that Base cannot seize assets or block withdrawals because it does not directly hold user funds.

Buterin’s support for Base is directly tied to Ethereum’s broader mission: scaling without sacrificing decentralization, as Layer-2 solutions like Base are designed to make transactions cheaper and faster.

“L2s shouldn’t just be about availability. Users need to prove they maintain control over their assets. That’s why Base is a strong example of doing things the right way,” Buterin said.

*This is not investment advice.

