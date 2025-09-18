Ethereum (ETH) Price Aims for $10,000 as One ETH Token Gain Attention

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 09:00
Ethereum’s (ETH) rally has no signs of letting up as analysts eye a climb to $10,000. However, attention is not only drawn to ETH. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a recent entrant into decentralized finance (DeFi), is drawing attention for its lending and borrowing protocol that offers real-world utility within an increasingly crowded market. 

Mutuum Finance is worth $0.035 in stage 6 of its presale. The protocol has crossed $15.85 million in funding raised and welcomed more than 16,340 holders. While Ethereum is creating a buzz with price targets, Mutuum Finance is creating a buzz independently as a high-growth project with retail and institutional attention.

Ethereum Sees $10,000 Target as Momentum Builds

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,531.58 at the moment, with intraday highs of approximately $4,674.50 and intraday lows of $4,510.54. Although the crypto market has experienced volatility, ETH has been resilient with better investor sentiment, especially with risk asset flows being boosted by macroeconomic signals and interest rate expectations. 

Analysts projecting longer-term prices, such as $10,000, point towards ETH’s dominance in DeFi, increasing adoption of layer-2s, as well as continued network scaling. These factors suggest ETH may have potential for substantial returns, but its massive market cap and competitive landscape can constrain super-fast upside. On the other hand, newcomers like Mutuum Finance are being eyed by some as having more return potential under the same conditions.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Presale Stage 6

Mutuum Finance has already reached phase six of its presale, priced at $0.035 following a 16.17% rise from the previous stage. The market is witnessing record-breaking demand for the project as it has already reached more than 16,340 investors and surpassed $15.85 million.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also introduced a Bug Bounty Program worth $50,000 USDT for platform security. The bugs have been divided into four levels according to the tag critical, major, minor, and low.

Collateralization of Mutuum Finance is capped by asset and differs based on the risk type an asset would take. It encompasses supply capping, collateral and borrowing capping.

The protocol hedges the market risk by overcollateralizing the positions. The liquidators are also incentivized for unwinding the undercollateralized trades and thus risky positions are closed in real time.

Risk tokens have very little collateral usage but the most correlated tokens are used to their fullest extent so that they can maximize their collateral. They are all used towards insolvency risk reduction in a way that no type of imbalance is created between lending and borrowing in the protocol.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) aims to create an active user base with a $100,000 giveaway. Ten individuals will be awarded $10,000 MUTM tokens, rewarding their involvement in the project.

Security Framework and Back-up Plan

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an LTV build risk-of-assets based with subjective collateral. Reserve factor added as fall-back and very bad market condition buffer. Reserved back more risk assets in an attempt to offer more security to the protocol and users.

Ethereum (ETH) may be targeting $10,000, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining investors’ attention with potential for more growth. Stage 6 presale tokens are worth $0.035, with 16,340+ token buyers and over $15.85M raised. With a $50K CertiK bug bounty, solid risk-managed lending habits, and a $100K community giveaway, MUTM delivers security, scalability, and community development. ETH may be the largest altcoin, but MUTM grants early investors a chance to be on a platform that is built to deliver outsized returns. Lock in your Stage 6 tokens today before the next price surge.

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
Curve
CRV$0.8239+5.79%
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
