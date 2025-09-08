Ethereum (ETH) Price: ETFs Record Fifth Straight Day of Outflows Totaling $952 Million. What’s Next?

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 15:32
Moonveil
MORE$0.099-2.01%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02484+2.22%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03605+0.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,304.25+0.08%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009491--%

TLDR

  • Spot Ether (ETH) ETFs experienced their fifth consecutive day of outflows, losing $952 million over the period
  • The outflows contrast with Bitcoin ETFs which saw $246.4 million in net inflows during the same week
  • Ether price rose more than 16% in the past month, driven partly by the GENIUS Act passage
  • Technical analysis shows ETH struggling below $4,400 with key resistance at $4,360 and support at $4,220
  • Market concerns about potential recession and weak US jobs data are contributing to risk asset selloffs

Spot Ethereum ETFs have experienced their fifth consecutive day of outflows this week. The total withdrawals reached $952 million across the five-day period.

Friday recorded the largest single-day decline with $446.71 million leaving ETH-linked funds. The four-day trading week alone saw $787 million in outflows.

This pattern contrasts sharply with Bitcoin ETF performance during the same timeframe. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $246.4 million in net inflows over the past week.

The current outflows follow a record-setting August for Ethereum ETFs. These funds attracted $3.87 billion in net inflows during that month.

Bitcoin ETFs showed the opposite trend in August with $751 million in net outflows. This reversal in relative performance between the two cryptocurrencies is drawing market attention.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum price currently trades just below $4,300 after declining 1.8% over the past week. The cryptocurrency has formed a short-term declining channel with resistance at $4,310.

Ethereum (ETH) PriceEthereum (ETH) Price

Technical indicators suggest continued pressure on the downside. The hourly MACD is gaining momentum in the bearish zone while RSI has moved below the 50 level.

Key resistance levels sit at $4,360, representing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from recent highs. A clear break above this level could push ETH toward $4,420 resistance.

Source: TradingView

Support levels are established at $4,220 as the first major support zone. A break below this level could lead to further declines toward $4,200 and potentially $4,160.

The price attempted recovery above $4,450 but failed to sustain these levels. ETH remains below the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average, indicating continued bearish momentum.

Market Factors Behind the Movements

Despite recent ETF outflows, Ethereum has gained more than 16% over the past month. The GENIUS Act passage has provided regulatory clarity that benefits the cryptocurrency.

The legislation restricts stablecoin issuers from paying interest and offers clearer guidelines for institutional investment. This regulatory development has supported Ether’s monthly performance.

Current market concerns center on economic uncertainty and potential recession fears. Weak US jobs data has increased expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Traders are pricing in an 89% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut this month. An 11% chance exists for a larger 50 basis point reduction according to CME FedWatch data.

Polymarket shows similar expectations with 12% odds for a 50 basis point cut. These monetary policy expectations are influencing risk asset performance across markets.

Gold prices have reached $3,600 for the first time as investors seek safe haven assets. This flight to safety is contributing to outflows from riskier investments including cryptocurrency ETFs.

The recent low for Ethereum was established at $4,233 with current consolidation around these levels. Recovery attempts have faced resistance near the $4,320 area.

The Week Ahead: Tech Earnings and August Inflation Data Take Centre Stage

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: ETFs Record Fifth Straight Day of Outflows Totaling $952 Million. What’s Next? appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04123+0.41%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethereum’s stablecoin supply surged to a record $165 billion after $5 billion in weekly inflows, cementing its RWA market dominance. Ethereum added around $5 billion in new stablecoins over the past week, pushing the total supply of stablecoins on the network to an all-time high. The stablecoin supply on Ethereum has more than doubled since January 2024 and has reached an all-time high of $165 billion, Token Terminal reported on Sunday. Figures vary slightly depending on the data provider, as RWA.xyz reports a total of $158.5 billion in Ethereum-based stablecoins, which is also an all-time high, giving the network a commanding market share of 57%. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09897-2.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01276+0.63%
Allo
RWA$0.004586-1.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:06
Share
Ethena Labs strategically invests millions of dollars to advance the USDDe and USDtb ecosystems

Ethena Labs strategically invests millions of dollars to advance the USDDe and USDtb ecosystems

PANews reported on September 8 that according to official news from Ethena Labs, it has made a strategic investment of millions of dollars in Based, an important participant in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and reached a partnership. This partnership will promote the adoption of USDe, USDtb, and other unreleased Ethena products on Hyperliquid. Furthermore, Based plans to support USDe and USDtb as payment options on its debit card and embed savings functionality to further expand product use cases. Notably, this investment will exclusively benefit sENA token holders, with future sENA stakers receiving exclusive Based Points rewards. It is reported that Based is the largest builder code platform in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, accounting for approximately 7% of the current perpetual contract trading volume.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01276+0.63%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13572-0.27%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethena Labs strategically invests millions of dollars to advance the USDDe and USDtb ecosystems

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Unlocking Potential: Tether Eyes Won-Based Stablecoin in South Korea