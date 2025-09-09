Ethereum (ETH) Price Holds Steady, but Investors Are Turning to Trending $0.035 DeFi Altcoin for 10x Potential

Ethereum (ETH) is stuck in a sideways trend, where it is firmly holding on in a bearish trend, but all the focus is now being switched to a surprise DeFi altcoin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM is in its sixth presale level and missing out at this point means a 14.28% premium when phase 7 comes. Over $15.45 million has so far been raised and the project has already signed up more than 16,120 investors. While market giants Ethereum are undisputed kings, Mutuum Finance is quietly emerging as the most talked-about altcoin in the DeFi sector.

Ethereum Remains Calm Amid Ongoing Volatility

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,308.26, moving intraday between $4,261.78 and $4,474.72. The cryptocurrency is in limbo, consolidating below resistance levels of $4,437–$4,500 while staying above key support levels of $4,067–$4,100. Technical indicators are showing a picture of cautious balance: the RSI hovers near the middle and constricting Bollinger Bands suggest possible future volatility.

Experts say that a breakout above resistance could pave the way to $4,800–$5,000, while a drop below support could bring new downward pressure. With Ethereum staying calm in this volatile market, investor focus is also being attracted to new age DeFi projects, including Mutuum Finance. This newcomer has built a name for itself faster than expected.

Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance is providing investors with a chance to invest in affordable when the project is at the stage of inception. The price per MUTM is $0.035 now, although it will be at $0.04 in a later phase 7 of token sale. There has also been very high demand for investment and the raised amount has crossed $15.45 million whereas token owners have crossed over 16,120. This makes MUTM the most competent newcomer in the DeFi market.

$50,000 Bug Bounty Program

As the presale rages on, MUTM has launched a new program where fans of the project can join a $50,000 USDT fund to discover bugs in the platform. The $50k bounty will cover four weak spots. These are: critical, major, minor, and low. The program is already running and everybody is invited.

Dual-Lending and Borrowing

The project’s dual-lending model is a combination of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and Peer-to-Contract (P2C) models. As P2C is essentially exploring the market environment to pay interest, it is possible to lend money at an affordable rate and ensure that investors receive interest via smart contracts. P2P presents direct lending and borrowing in the absence of a middleman and is extremely decentralized, a boon especially for risky assets like meme coins.

Infrastructure and Price Discovery

The project relies on Chainlink to obtain the correct price in the market and pegs it to USD and token prices such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX.

Fallback oracles, aggregated feeds and in-chain metrics may assist in supplying reliable and timely prices in order to handle collateral and execute liquidations.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is shaping up to be a new DeFi leader with Ethereum (ETH) trending sideways. Stage 6 tokens are $0.035 per token and will jump 14.28% to $0.04 in Phase 7, delivering early investors with significant upside. More than $15.45M has been raised and 16,120+ holders drawn in, which shows quickly growing demand. With a $50K bug bounty, P2C/P2P lending, and Chainlink-based price oracles for stable price feeds, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) brings security, scalability, and early-entry potential together. Join Stage 6 today before the price increases.

