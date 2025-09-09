Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 8

Most of the coins have returned to the green zone on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is approaching the local resistance of $4,362. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $4,400 zone shortly.

On the longer time frame, the price of the chief altcoin is going up against falling volume.

If the daily candle closes with no long, the upward move is likely to continue to the $4,400-$4,500 range until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is going down, which means that neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy for a sharp move.

Ethereum is trading at $4,354 at press time.