Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for Today

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 15:37
  • Ethereum price today trades near $4,245, holding above $4,200 support.
  • Smart Money Concepts shows BOS and ChoCH, highlighting short-term weakness.
  • Traders watch $4,200 and $4,380 as key levels for the next 24 hours.

Ethereum price today is trading near $4,245, holding a modest 0.6 percent gain in the past 24 hours. The move comes after ETH slipped out of its recent triangle structure on the 4-hour chart, placing immediate resistance near $4,380 and support around $4,200.

ETH Price Testing Key Support Levels

ETH price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The Smart Money Concepts indicator shows a Change of Character (ChoCH) after ETH couldn’t go any higher earlier this week. This was followed by a Break of Structure (BOS) that showed short-term weakness. Around $4,205, equal lows are forming, making a liquidity pool where sellers might try to hit stops before the market turns around.

On the 4-hour timeframe, Ethereum has broken below its rising trendline and is now consolidating around the $4,200 support zone. The 20-EMA at $4,380 is acting as short-term resistance, while the 100-EMA near $4,200 is being retested. A close below this level could expose the $3,895 region, where the 200-EMA is positioned. This explains why Ethereum price update today reflects caution among buyers.

ETH price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The 1-hour chart shows ETH locked inside a descending channel, with price currently hovering near the lower boundary. The RSI is at 38, signaling oversold conditions, while the MACD remains negative but is flattening, suggesting weakening bearish momentum. This mix of signals helps answer the question of why Ethereum price going down today, as sellers still maintain pressure despite early signs of stabilization.

 Ethereum Price Short-Term Outlook

For the next 24 hours, ETH will likely remain rangebound unless price decisively breaks key levels. A move above $4,380 could trigger a push toward $4,500, where stronger resistance awaits. On the downside, failure to hold $4,200 opens the door to $4,100 and possibly $3,895 if bearish momentum accelerates.

Ethereum price today shows buyers trying to defend key demand zones, but the descending channel structure suggests more consolidation before a breakout. Traders should watch $4,200 on the downside and $4,380 on the upside to gauge near-term direction.

ETH Price Forecast Levels

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/ethereum-eth-price-prediction-for-today/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
