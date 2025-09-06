Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Long-Term Holders Sell as ETF Outflows Continue for Fourth Straight Day

By: Coincentral
2025/09/06 21:31
Ethereum
ETH$4,277.66-0.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00702-2.09%

TLDR

  • Ethereum trades at $4,294 with long-term holders taking profits as LTH NUPL reaches 0.65
  • ETF outflows totaled $787.6 million over four trading days during Labor Day week
  • Coin Days Destroyed metric hit two-month high showing increased selling activity
  • Price remains capped below $4,500 resistance with support at $4,222
  • Corporate treasuries now hold 2.97% of total ETH supply valued at $15.49 billion

Ethereum’s price recovery has stalled at $4,294 as long-term holders move to secure profits from recent gains. The selling pressure comes as US-based spot Ether ETFs recorded four consecutive days of net outflows during the shortened Labor Day trading week.

Ethereum (ETH) PriceEthereum (ETH) Price

Long-term holder behavior has become a key factor limiting ETH’s upward movement. The LTH Net Unrealized Profit and Loss metric shows these seasoned investors are booking profits at current levels.

Ethereum LTH-NUPLSource: Glassnode

When this indicator crosses the 0.65 mark, Ethereum typically faces price headwinds. Past cycles show profit levels reach a saturation point where investors prefer to sell rather than continue holding.

The Coin Days Destroyed metric confirms this trend with its sharpest spike in two months. This data point tracks when long-term holders liquidate positions they have held for extended periods.

Such selling activity often precedes further downside pressure. The metric’s recent jump indicates a lack of confidence in immediate price recovery among established holders.

ETF Outflows Create Additional Pressure

Spot Ether ETFs posted $787.6 million in net outflows over the four-day trading period. Friday alone saw $446.8 million leave these investment vehicles.

The outflows contrast sharply with August performance when Ether ETFs recorded $3.87 billion in net inflows. Bitcoin ETFs managed $250.3 million in net inflows during the same four-day period.

Crypto trader Ted expects inflows to return if Ethereum continues its price momentum. However, current selling pressure from multiple sources creates headwinds for near-term recovery.

The mixed institutional demand reflects broader uncertainty about ETH’s short-term direction. While August showed strong ETF appetite, September’s start suggests cooling institutional interest.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum faces resistance at $4,500 after multiple failed attempts to break above this level. The price has repeatedly rejected this ceiling over recent trading sessions.

Source: TradingView

Support sits at $4,222 which has held during recent weakness. This creates a defined trading range for ETH in the near term.

Without strong buying interest to absorb ongoing selling pressure, the range-bound action may continue. Market participants are watching for signs of renewed demand.

A successful break above $4,500 could target $4,749 as the next resistance level. However, this would require significant buying pressure to overcome current headwinds.

The technical setup suggests consolidation until market conditions shift. Either renewed institutional demand or reduced selling pressure could break the current pattern.

Corporate treasuries provide a counterbalance to the selling pressure. These entities now hold 2.97% of total ETH supply worth $15.49 billion at current prices.

BitMine remains the largest corporate holder with approximately $8.04 billion in ETH. Chairman Tom Lee maintains his long-term $60,000 price target despite current weakness.

Whale addresses holding between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH have increased holdings by 14% since April lows. This accumulation occurred as retail sentiment remained weak.

The corporate and whale buying provides underlying support but has not yet offset selling from long-term individual holders and ETF redemptions.

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Long-Term Holders Sell as ETF Outflows Continue for Fourth Straight Day appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.0095-8.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-0.29%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11249-2.03%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Share
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Share
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010845-1.92%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+2.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference