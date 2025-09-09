Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 15:35
NEAR
NEAR$2.706+8.02%
BULLS
BULLS$534.2+1.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,359.85+1.34%

TLDR

  • Ethereum price has struggled to break above $4,500 resistance for over 10 days, forming lower highs since August peak
  • Spot Ethereum ETFs experienced massive outflows totaling $912 million over seven consecutive days
  • Network activity and revenue declined 44% in August despite price hitting all-time highs near $4,950
  • Technical analysis shows descending triangle pattern pointing to potential drop toward $3,550 support level
  • Futures open interest fell 18% from $70 billion peak, indicating reduced market participation and leverage demand

Ethereum’s price remains trapped below the $4,500 resistance level as investors pull $912 million from spot ETFs over seven straight trading days. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has failed to sustain momentum above this key threshold for more than 10 days.

Ethereum (ETH) PriceEthereum (ETH) Price

The selling pressure reflects broader market caution despite supportive economic conditions. Digital asset investment products lost $352 million last week as trading volumes dropped 27% week-over-week.

Ethereum’s price action shows clear weakness compared to earlier this year. The token reached all-time highs of $4,950 on August 14 before forming a series of lower highs and lower lows on daily charts.

Current price levels around $4,372 represent a retreat from those peaks. The $4,500 level has now flipped from support to resistance, creating a technical barrier for bulls.

Spot volume data reveals the underlying problem facing Ethereum. The volume delta metric shows negative net buying on exchanges even during consolidation periods. This suggests limited real demand to drive prices higher.

Source: Glassnode

Without fresh buying interest, any breakout attempts above $4,500 may lack the strength needed for sustained gains. The absence of new buyers has become a critical factor limiting upward movement.

ETF Outflows Paint Bearish Picture

Spot Ethereum ETF flows tell a concerning story for institutional interest. These investment products posted outflows every single day last week according to SoSoValue data.

Source: SoSoValue

Friday alone saw $446.8 million leave Ethereum ETFs. Total weekly outflows reached $787.6 million, erasing monthly gains completely.

The outflows came from diverse ETP providers rather than concentrated selling from single sources. This broad-based withdrawal pattern suggests widespread institutional caution rather than isolated profit-taking.

Year-to-date, Ethereum still maintains $11.2 billion in total inflows. However, the recent exodus has eliminated August gains and raised questions about near-term institutional appetite.

Regional flow data shows the United States led outflows with $440 million. Sweden and Switzerland also posted withdrawals of $13.5 million and $2.7 million respectively.

Network Fundamentals Show Cracks

Ethereum’s on-chain metrics present mixed signals about underlying network health. Revenue dropped 44% in August to $14.1 million from July’s $25.6 million despite price gains.

Network fees also declined approximately 10% over the past 30 days to $43.3 million. This decrease comes as transaction activity on the base layer slowed.

The Dencun upgrade implemented in March 2024 continues impacting fee structures. The upgrade reduced transaction costs for layer-2 networks using Ethereum as their base layer.

Lower fees benefit users but reduce revenue flowing to ETH holders through token burns. This impacts Ethereum’s deflationary mechanism and may weaken long-term price support.

Futures markets show similar cooling trends. Open interest fell 18% to $58 billion from the August 23 peak of $70 billion. Declining open interest typically indicates reduced leverage and market participation.

The technical picture points toward further downside risk. Ethereum has formed a descending triangle pattern since mid-August with flat support around $4,200 and declining resistance.

Source: TradingView

A break below $4,200 support could trigger moves toward $3,550 based on the pattern’s measured target. This represents an 18% decline from current levels.

Some analysts see potential bounces before deeper drops. Ted Pillows noted ETH looks strong above $4,200 but expects possible retests of $3,800-$3,900 ranges.

The $3,745 level represents another key support zone if current ranges fail to hold.

Current market structure suggests Ethereum faces multiple headwinds limiting upside potential while technical patterns point toward lower support tests in coming sessions.

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

The crypto market continues to be choppy, with $BTC gaining just 1% on the weekly chart, and the fear and greed index drifting around 44-48.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,908.56+1.14%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.163+2.55%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24065+3.14%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/09 15:37
Share
Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

The post Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s revenue-price divergence highlighted an overstretched market. However, fresh liquidity and speculative demand could push ETH towards a $6k breakout. The market’s split on whether Ethereum [ETH] has really bottomed or not.  On-chain, the ETH/BTC ratio has been breaking down, hitting its third weekly lower low after failing to clear the $0.04 supply wall. Looks like traders are still taking profits off ETH’s 18.8% August pump. Meanwhile, Token Terminal revealed that ETH’s revenue hit just $14.13 million in August – Marking its lowest level since May even as price blasted to a new $4,900 ATH and highlighted a clear divergence. Source: TokenTerminal Typically, that kind of revenue-price gap signals an overstretched market.  That’s not all though as Ethereum closed August with $39.75 million in fees, right in line with its $42 million four-month average. Simply put, the fees stayed steady while revenue slipped, meaning that the the network itself captured less value. And yet, Ethereum’s trading volume ripped to $1.13 trillion – Its highest since post-election levels. This suggested that traders are still piled in and chasing the price, despite the monetization lag.  Ethereum bulls target $6k Ethereum’s stablecoin market has been firing its ATHs too.  Low revenue with steady fees tells us users are still paying chunky gas, but the network isn’t pocketing proportional value. In short, ETH’s fundamentals may be lagging, hinting that the market might be overstretched. Still, ETH ripped through $4,900, thanks to the stablecoin supply hitting $152 billion all-time high in August – Marking a 9.35% jump from last month. Technically, that’s about $13 billion of fresh liquidity chasing the price. Source: Token Terminal The result? Speculative capital piled into Ethereum’s ATH.  On-chain flows gobbled up the fresh liquidity, sending the price higher, even as the network didn’t capture much real value. Classic…
Threshold
T$0.01668+3.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06241+1.77%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015085+4.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:10
Share
CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

PANews reported on September 9th that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. stated that 504 days have passed since the last Bitcoin halving, and the market is currently in a mature bull market phase. During this cycle, Bitcoin experienced an extreme Value Destroyed Daily (VDD) peak at $70,000 in March, followed by two intermediate distribution waves around $98,000 and $117,000, but falling short of the extreme levels seen in March. This segmented selling by long-term holders (LTHs) suggests a more sustainable market redistribution driven by institutional demand. The final determination of the cycle peak will require the emergence of the "peak flag" indicator, which is typically triggered when the spot price is approximately 11 times the price realized by long-term holders. This indicator is expected to occur as early as October-November 2025. At the same time, attention should be paid to the emergence of a large-scale spending wave by experienced holders and a short-term volatility peak.
Waves
WAVES$1.1385+2.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1037+4.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002168-2.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 15:40
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

What Happened in the Billion-Download NPM Supply-Chain Attack of September 2025?