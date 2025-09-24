Ethereum (ETH) remains the backbone of decentralized finance, and experts are forecasting the token price to double by the end of 2025 as network upgrades and institutional demand keep driving demand. But while ETH is bringing stability and settled market supremacy, investors seeking much bigger returns are going for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  The platform is […]Ethereum (ETH) remains the backbone of decentralized finance, and experts are forecasting the token price to double by the end of 2025 as network upgrades and institutional demand keep driving demand. But while ETH is bringing stability and settled market supremacy, investors seeking much bigger returns are going for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  The platform is […]

Ethereum (ETH) Price to 2x Before the End of 2025, But Traders Are Looking at This Penny Coin for the Next 100x Windfall

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 00:00
Ethereum (ETH) remains the backbone of decentralized finance, and experts are forecasting the token price to double by the end of 2025 as network upgrades and institutional demand keep driving demand. But while ETH is bringing stability and settled market supremacy, investors seeking much bigger returns are going for Mutuum Finance (MUTM). 

The platform is currently in stage 6 of presale at $0.035. Mutuum Finance has raised over $16.2 million and attracted over 16,500 unique investors.

Ethereum’s Price Analysts & Forecast 

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is around $4,480.67, with its 24-hour range between about $4,460.35 and $4,506.69. The network is in healthy shape, especially given future upgrades and rising institutional demand. Although most analysts anticipate that ETH may double by the end of 2025 in healthy conditions, its enormous market cap and already factored-in expectations may dampen how rapidly that will occur. As opposed to the settled and secure profile of ETH, newer DeFi protocol Mutuum Finance has greater percentage return potential as adoption skyrockets. 

Mutuum Finance Grows in Presale 

Mutuum Finance is offering investors the opportunity to become early adopters of the project and buy tokens at significantly lower prices than they will eventually have to pay once the project has been launched. The price per MUTM found in phase 6 is a bargain at $0.035. Presale has gone well with more than $16.2 million raised and more than 16,500 token holders, a sign of optimism and faith on the part of the investors in the project.

Mutuum Finance has initiated an official Bug Bounty Program on CertiK with a reward up to $50,000 USDT. The program invites white-hat hackers, developers, and researchers to try out the codebase for flaws. Bounties are rewarded for bugs of severity degrees so that even minor-level bugs are addressed even before release.

MUTM is a hybrid lending protocol that combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) models to offer absolute flexibility. The P2C model is used to get the contracts to monitor the market day and night such that the interest rates can be decided. It is developed in such a manner that the investors will earn passive income and the lenders will lend at bare interest rates and the contracts will automatically execute the transaction. P2P model enables lenders and borrowers to communicate directly in real-time without any intermediary. This model provides the potential to lend riskier assets such as meme coins and liberty and efficiency in a trustless setting.

For the sake of accuracy and up-to-date prices, Mutuum Finance relies on Chainlink oracles of top cap token price aggregators USD, ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, combined feeds, and on-chain data feeds are also utilized for bear market protection. The stable basis of accurate prices is employed in collateral management, liquidation, and risk calculation towards protocol stability and efficiency regardless of market conditions.

Outperforming Ethereum 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is picking up pace as Ethereum (ETH) stabilizes on the way to the potential 2x in 2025. At just $0.035 in Stage 6, MUTM offers investors much more margin to appreciate, and analysts anticipate a potential 100x upsurge as the utility grows. The fund has already raised $16.2M and onboarded 16,500+ investors, signifying early strong traction. With a $50K CertiK bug bounty,  P2C and P2P lending structures, and Chainlink oracle support, Mutuum Finance balances security, scalability, and utility. Join Stage 6 today and secure MUTM at penny prices before the next phase jump.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

