Ethereum (ETH) Stakers Pushing Validator Queue Over 11 Days

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 06:51
U
U$0.01181-5.52%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00102-13.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017521-14.58%
Wink
LIKE$0.011968-1.63%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08819+5.18%
Ethereum
ETH$4,438.84-6.59%
  • $7 billion stuck in Ethereum (ETH) validator queue
  • Ethereum (ETH) community optimistic after debated ATH

While Ethereum (ETH) validators are unstaking their treasuries en masse, other groups are rushing into the ETH validation ecosystem. This imbalance might signal about mixed sentiment in the large ETH wallets’ segment.

$7 billion stuck in Ethereum (ETH) validator queue

The Ethereum (ETH) validation entry queue — the list of potential validators interested in staking their holdings in order to obtain periodic rewards — started rapidly surging. In just two days, it added over 400,000 ETH and hit a multi-month high over 644,000 Ethers.

Image by Validator Queue

As a result, it takes over 11 days now to withdraw ETH allocations from staking. The last time such an increase in staking period was observed was over two months ago.

At the same time, the Ethereum (ETH) unstaking queue started to calm down following its peak on Aug. 20, 2025. After hitting an unbelievable 970,000 ETH, it has now dropped below 850,000 ETH.

In total, about $7 billion in liquidity is waiting to either join ETH staking mechanism or leave it. It signals the mixed expectations of large ETH market participants.

Ethereum (ETH) community optimistic after debated ATH

The interest in withdrawing is most likely associated with the opportunity to fix profits at the current price level. The interest in locking ETH on validators is, by contrast, a signal of growing optimism about its price performance.

As the ecosystem is saturated, Ethereum (ETH) staking annualized rewards dropped below 3% compared to the normally observed 4%.

As covered by U.Today previously, on some cryptocurrency exchanges, the Ethereum (ETH) price reached its new all-time high last Friday.

You Might Also Like

At the same time, CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap do not confirm the previous ATH from 2021 being smashed for the Ether price.

Source: https://u.today/ethereum-eth-stakers-pushing-validator-queue-over-11-days

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-5.52%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000579-12.00%
Everscale
EVER$0.00959+2.34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Share
Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors. Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4%…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,914.01-2.90%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005408-11.25%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002845-17.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 22:04
Share
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,438.46-6.60%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-16.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

Huang Licheng is still increasing his long positions in ETH, BTC, HYPE, etc., and has lost nearly $8 million