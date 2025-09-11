Ethereum (ETH) to Bitcoin (BTC) Ratio Stays Below 0.05 for Over a Year

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:47
Bitcoin
BTC$113,799.81+2.17%
Boom
BOOM$0.00844+12.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005869-0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016753+4.60%
MAY
MAY$0.04203-1.24%
Ethereum
ETH$4,347.19+1.08%


James Ding
Sep 10, 2025 10:56

The ETH/BTC ratio has remained under 0.05 for 14 consecutive months, highlighting a potential shift in market dynamics driven by Bitcoin’s resilience and altcoin trends.





The Ethereum (ETH) to Bitcoin (BTC) ratio has been below the 0.05 mark for the 14th consecutive month, as reported by a recent analysis from CoinGecko. This trend underscores a significant shift in the market dynamics, driven by Bitcoin’s resilience and evolving altcoin rotation trends that have influenced ETH’s market position.

Historical Context and Current Trends

Historically, the ETH/BTC ratio has seen fluctuations, with the highest recorded ratio reaching 0.148 during the ICO boom on June 12, 2017. Since then, the ratio has struggled to maintain such high levels, particularly following the 2018 decline when it last stood at 0.1 on February 12, 2018. Over the past decade, the ETH/BTC ratio has only been above 0.1 for about 1.1% of the time, indicating the rarity of such high valuations.

Market Influences and Future Prospects

In 2025, the average ETH/BTC ratio has hovered around a five-year low of 0.027, mirroring conditions from the 2019-2020 bear market. This decline is attributed to Bitcoin’s strong performance, bolstered by increased institutional adoption, and shifts in altcoin market dynamics. Despite this, Ethereum has experienced brief surges, such as reclaiming a 0.04 ratio on August 23, 2025, driven by the Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) narrative.

Currently, the ETH/BTC ratio remains below 0.05, echoing a similar period from August 2018 to April 2021, when it stayed below this threshold for 33 months. Analysts suggest that new catalysts, similar to the 2017 ICO surge, may be required to propel ETH back to higher ratio levels.

Potential Implications for Ethereum’s Market Position

The ongoing low ETH/BTC ratio presents challenges and opportunities for Ethereum. If the ratio surpasses 0.05 while BTC trades between $100,000 and $124,000, Ethereum could potentially reach new all-time highs between $5,000 and $6,200. However, this scenario depends heavily on market conditions and emerging trends that could influence Ethereum’s utility and adoption.

For further insights into the ETH/BTC ratio’s historical performance and its implications, the complete analysis is available on [CoinGecko](https://www.coingecko.com/research/publications/ethbtc-ratio-history).

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/ethereum-eth-bitcoin-btc-ratio-below-0-05

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$891.29+1.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.14-9.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002541+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has been vocal in his support of digital assets but his agency continues to punt on many ETFs.
Solana
SOL$223.28+3.47%
XRP
XRP$2.978+0.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:26
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.008711-3.72%
Solana
SOL$223.28+3.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.802+1.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

U.S. bankruptcy court denies crypto swindler’s $12.5m escape hatch