Ethereum, ETH Treasuries at ‘Good Entry Point’ After Market Pullback: Standard Chartered

Ethereum’s pullback from all-time highs creates a “great entry point” for investors, according to Standard Chartered.

The bank’s head of digital assets, Geoffrey Kendrick, believes Ethereum will reach $7,500 by the end of 2025 as institutional interest grows.

In a research note seen by Decrypt, he explained that Ethereum treasury companies and exchange-traded funds have purchased 4.9% of the ETH in circulation since June.

Kendrick argues that this buying pressure has played an instrumental role in helping the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency surge to $4,953 on Sunday—eclipsing the previous all-time high set in November 2021.

“Although these inflows have been significant, the point is that they are just getting started,” he added.

Last month, Kenrick had predicted that treasury companies will soon own 10% of all ETH in circulation—and now, he says that target is well on track to be met.

“ETH and the ETH treasury companies are cheap at today’s levels,” he wrote.

At the time of writing, CoinMarketCap data shows Ethereum is now trading at a 10.9% discount to the record highs set just two days ago.

Kendrick previously argued that it makes more sense for treasury companies to hold ETH rather than BTC as a reserve asset.

“ETH corporate treasuries can capture both staking rewards and decentralized finance (DeFi) leverage opportunities, which U.S. Ethereum ETFs currently cannot. As such, we think ETH treasury companies have even more growth potential than BTC ones,” he wrote in a note on July 29.

That hasn’t deterred investors from gaining exposure to ETH ETFs. SoSoValue data shows inflows stood at $443.9 million on Monday—more than double the $219 million that flowed into BTC-focused alternatives. And while BTC ETFs suffered outflows throughout the whole of last week, ETH funds managed to attract more than $628 million of capital across Thursday and Friday.

ETH has rallied by 32.6% in the year to date, considerably ahead of Bitcoin on 17.3%.