Ethereum Eyes Breakout as Tom Lee Predicts $5,500 to $12,000 in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 19:25
Threshold
T$0.01629+2.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02204+3.76%
Triathon
GROW$0.0109+0.92%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+2.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018345+5.64%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.561-0.57%

Fundstrat Global Advisors managing partner Tom Lee predicts Ethereum could reach $5,500 within the next few weeks and climb to $10,000–$12,000 by year’s end.

At the same time, BitMine’s accumulation of hundreds of thousands of ETH and the growing “supply squeeze” on the market have raised concerns. This has led investors to question whether a major breakout for ETH is just around the corner.

New Predictions for Ethereum in 2025

In a recent interview, Tom Lee, who is also the chairman of BitMine, sent ripples through the community with his argument. He predicted that Ethereum could hit $5,500 in just a few weeks and advance to $10,000–$12,000 by year’s end.

This is not merely an optimistic forecast but a statement from an influential figure closely tied to BitMine’s large-scale ETH treasury strategy.

Lee boils down his forecast to two key arguments. First, institutional buying power is becoming increasingly strong (via ETFs, staking, and corporate treasuries). Second, Ethereum’s supply structure is tightening.

On the institutional front, BitMine is emerging as one of the most aggressive ETH accumulators. Data reveals that BitGo transferred 95,800 ETH from its custody wallet to six new wallets suspected to be linked with BitMine.

With this scale, BitMine quickly boosted its Ethereum holdings to billions of dollars, becoming the largest ETH treasury in the world.

List of companies holding ETH. Source: Lark Davis on X

When such a large institution continuously accumulates, the impact on the supply–demand balance is obvious. In fact, many on-chain observers have warned that Ethereum is entering a “supply squeeze.” Exchange balances are dropping to record lows, while ETH locked in staking and burned through EIP-1559 continues to grow.

Beyond supply dynamics, analysts closely track Ethereum through the ETH/BTC ratio. Many analysts expect this pair to break the trend established in 2017 soon. 

ETH/BTC ratio. Source: CryptoELlTES on X

Such a breakout could signal the beginning of a strong rally, with price targets between $10,000 and $15,000. This projection further reinforces Tom Lee’s conviction that Ethereum may be on the verge of an unprecedented acceleration.

However, these Ethereum predictions should be viewed as scenarios rather than certainties. For ETH to reach those price milestones, several conditions must align: sustained institutional inflows, a supportive macroeconomic backdrop without major liquidation pressure, and most importantly, no sudden liquidity shocks from large wallets taking profits.

As BeInCrypto recently reported, 98% of the ETH supply is in profit, which could indicate a sell-off.

ETH price movement over the last 24 hours. Source: BeInCrypto

Currently, ETH shows signs of retracement after breaking its recent all-time high. At the time of writing, data shows ETH trading at $4,572.14, up 3.92% over the past 24 hours.

The post Ethereum Eyes Breakout as Tom Lee Predicts $5,500 to $12,000 in 2025 appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/ethereum-price-prediction-tom-lee/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.09-1.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1219+0.16%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07265+2.61%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share
Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01223--%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.00138-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698-0.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003971-0.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317+1.77%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3161-0.91%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer