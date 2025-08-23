Ethereum Faces Institutional Surge as BitMine Targets $20 Billion ETH Acquisition

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 11:38
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021545-0.07%
Ethereum
ETH$4,743.46+10.75%

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-institutional-surge-bitmine-acquisition/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

The post CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-linked stocks and digital assets surged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could begin cutting interest rates as soon as September. The tone marked a shift after weeks of growing investor doubt that the Fed would act before year-end. Bitcoin BTC$115,831.56 and ether (ETH) both moved higher following Powell’s remarks, as did the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Shares tied directly to the crypto sector posted some of the sharpest moves of the day. At the time of writing, Circle (CRCL) led the pack with a 7% jump. eToro (ETOR) and Marathon Digital (MARA) each climbed 6%, while Coinbase (COIN) rose 5%. MicroStrategy (MSTR), which holds billions in bitcoin, gained 4%, and Robinhood (HOOD) advanced 3%. The moves underscored how tightly crypto assets and equities remain linked to expectations for U.S. monetary policy. Lower interest rates typically ease financial conditions, encouraging risk-taking and increasing the appeal of speculative assets. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the Fed to ease borrowing costs. Powell, however, emphasized that inflation risks remain and the labor market continues to show signs of strain. Still, he suggested the calculus is evolving. “The balance of risks appears to be shifting,” Powell said, adding that while the jobs picture looks stable on the surface, “it is a curious kind of balance that results from a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers.” That cautious framing helped reassure markets that the Fed is potentially preparing to move to cut rates but not rushing into a decision. Investors had grown less confident about a September cut after a series of firmer-than-expected economic readings. Friday’s comments put the possibility back in play. Read more: Powell Puts September Rate Cut in Play; Bitcoin Pushes Higher Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/circle-coinbase-strategy-among-crypto-stock-rally-as-powell-signals-september-rate-cuts-may-be-on-the-table
U
U$0.02+43.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.958+6.06%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020801+3.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:44
Share
ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

ULTILAND, a popular Web3 firm for creative and art-related real-world assets (RWAs), has partnered with SecondLive, a Web3 metaverse platform. The collaboration aims to merge cultural RWAs with the AI-led immersive environments. As ULTILAND asserted in its official announcement on social media, the mutual endeavor highlights a shared vision to combine art, AI, and digital assets in a unified ecosystem. Thus, this development is set to bridge digital and physical culture to unlock new opportunities benefiting creators and communities. We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @SecondLiveReal — the first AI-powered world modeling platform with 4.7M+ users worldwide.By combining ULTILAND’s cultural RWA ecosystem with SecondLive’s AI-driven immersive spaces, we’re opening new possibilities where art,… pic.twitter.com/aHt4P7Dym6— ULTILAND (@ULTILAND) August 22, 2025 ULTILAND and SecondLive Partner to Drive Cultural and Art-Rich Experiences with RWAs and AI In its partnership with SecondLive, ULTILAND intends to delve into landmark initiatives that merge cultural identity as well as the advanced AI technologies. In this respect, the prominent endeavors take into account co-branded activations, immersive experiences to enhance brand engagement and artistic expression, and interactive showcases. With this, the creators will have the capability to bring real-world cultural assets to the virtual worlds, guaranteeing the authenticity while leading to new waves of creativity. SecondLive has gained considerable traction in virtual environments with its AI-led infrastructure to improve interaction and personalization. Apart from that, ULTILAND focuses on the on-chain tokenization of digital assets, guaranteeing that the respective experiences come along with verifiable ownership. This reportedly paves the way for an exclusive dimension of the wider cultural engagement to transcend physical boundaries. What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers? According to ULTILAND, the collaboration with SecondLive provides developers with new opportunities to bolster innovation in the RWA-backed and AI-driven ecosystem. Additionally, with the delivery of access to cutting-edge world modeling instruments, on-chain integration of assets, and advanced design frameworks, builders can develop richer dApps, cultural showcases, and interactive experiences. Thus, overall, the partnership significantly contributes to the cultural revolution with a blend of creativity, AI, and RWAs.
Waves
WAVES$1.336+4.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.05619+9.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02149-0.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 12:00
Share
Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

The post Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Basel-based regulations effective January 1, 2026. Applies to Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and RWAs. Aligns Hong Kong’s banking system with global crypto standards. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced it will fully implement banking capital regulations based on the Basel Committee’s standards for cryptocurrency from January 1, 2026. This move affects banks’ approach to stablecoins and RWAs, potentially influencing global crypto regulatory frameworks. Hong Kong Aligns with Basel Crypto Standards The Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s announcement underscores its commitment to align with Basel Committee standards, integrating a wide repertoire of crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and RWAs into regulatory purview. Basel’s criteria influence bank operations globally, a consistency maintained in this move. Stablecoins, typically issued on public chains, and RWAs, might see altered holding patterns among local banks. Industry insiders suggest banks might reevaluate their exposure to such assets in line with Basel criteria implemented in Hong Kong. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said, “The implementation of Basel-based regulations reflects our commitment to enhancing transparency and risk management in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape.” Market Dynamics: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Regulatory Changes Did you know? Hong Kong’s adoption of Basel crypto regulations mirrors global efforts like EU’s MiCA, aiming for consistent post-2026 banking protocols similar to the 2025 enactments across Europe. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $115,611.45 with an approximate market cap of $2.30 trillion. Market dominance sits at 57.86%, experiencing a 24-hour trading volume of $82.30 billion—a 41.44% surge. Bitcoin’s recent price changes include a modest 2.32% increase over 24 hours, post a 60-day rise of 10.08%. Source: CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis from Coincu Research flags potential sectoral adjustments as global banking adheres to a unified crypto operating baseline, highlighting how technological…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,824.66+2.49%
Capverse
CAP$0.06601+0.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1346+6.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:33
Share

Trending News

More

CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

OpenAI Subpoenas Meta in Musk Lawsuit Amid $97 Billion AI Deal Speculation