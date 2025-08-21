Ethereum Finally Flips Bitcoin — But Not in the Way You Think

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/21 16:27
THINK Token
THINK$0.02211+47.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849+0.32%

Ethereum is now flipping Bitcoin for corporate treasury stock trading, according to crypto analyst Miles Deutscher, who cited data from Blockworks on Wednesday.

The researcher opined that Ethereum “still has a lot of catch-up to do vs BTC, and is the far less saturated trade.”

The chart depicts a huge uptick in trading of the leading Ether treasury companies, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), and SharpLink Gaming (SBET).

Trading volume for Tom Lee’s Ether treasury firm has now flipped that of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), according to the data.

The daily average volume in BMNR shares traded is almost 48 million, which is four times higher than the 12 million daily average for MSTR, according to Google Finance.

Ether Treasury Race to The Top

BitMine is now one of the most widely traded stocks in the US, the firm reported earlier this week. According to data from Fundstrat, the stock has traded an average daily dollar volume of $6.4 billion, ranking tenth in the US, it added. Stock traders have been touting the asset since Lee took over and started stacking ETH.

The shares have surged more than 1,100% since late June when the Ether treasury was announced.

BitMine is the world’s largest Ether treasury company and the world’s second-largest crypto treasury firm with 1.5 million ETH worth around $6.5 billion, according to SER. Additionally, the volume flipping doesn’t seem to be limited to stock trading.

Weekly spot trading volumes for ETH just hit an all-time high compared with BTC, observed analyst ‘Crypto Gucci’ on Wednesday. Ethereum traded nearly three times the volume of Bitcoin over the past week, they said before adding, “The flippening isn’t theory anymore, it’s playing out in real time.”

It was also reported this week that the amount of ETH on centralized exchanges has dropped to its lowest level in nine years.

ETH Price Recovers

Ether prices have started to recover from this week’s pullback, gaining 2.8% on the day to reclaim the $4,300 level.

The asset fell to a fortnightly low of just below $4,100 on Wednesday, but markets are starting to recover today.

More volatility could be ahead as all eyes are now focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

The post Ethereum Finally Flips Bitcoin — But Not in the Way You Think appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

TLDR Scammer impersonated a senior UK officer to steal $2.8M worth of Bitcoin. Victim was tricked into revealing their cold wallet’s seed phrase on a fake website. Police stress that law enforcement would never ask for access to crypto wallets. The scam targets long-term crypto holders and is part of a growing trend. A sophisticated [...] The post Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEED
SEED$0.001032-0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1814-1.46%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:14
Share
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

China lijkt een opvallende draai te maken in zijn beleid rond digitale valuta en stablecoins. Volgens bronnen dicht bij de zaak werkt het land aan een plan om stablecoins te introduceren die gekoppeld zijn aan de Chinese yuan. Daarmee wil Peking de wereldwijde adoptie van zijn valuta versnellen en een... Het bericht Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Outlanders
LAND$0.000537+7.40%
MANTRA
OM$0.2372-1.04%
OP
OP$0.717+1.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:35
Share
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

TLDR Windtree’s shares fell 77% after Nasdaq announced it would be delisted for non-compliance. The delisting concerns Windtree’s failure to maintain a minimum bid price for its stock. Windtree’s BNB treasury strategy and cryptocurrency investments faced scrutiny after the delisting. Despite the delisting, Windtree intends to continue its financial disclosures and operations. Windtree Therapeutics, a [...] The post Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News appeared first on CoinCentral.
CreatorBid
BID$0.06986-2.01%
Binance Coin
BNB$851.8+2.58%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:19
Share

Trending News

More

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle