ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Ethereum Foundation converts 1,000 ETH to stablecoins for R&D and grants. The sale, valued at $4.5M, aims to fund Ethereum ecosystem growth and DeFi projects. EF has paused open grant applications to focus on urgent network funding. Ethereum Foundation continues to evolve its treasury strategy with DeFi and stablecoin focus. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) [...] The post Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ethereum Foundation converts 1,000 ETH to stablecoins for R&D and grants. The sale, valued at $4.5M, aims to fund Ethereum ecosystem growth and DeFi projects. EF has paused open grant applications to focus on urgent network funding. Ethereum Foundation continues to evolve its treasury strategy with DeFi and stablecoin focus. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) [...] The post Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

By: Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:42
Ethereum
ETH$3,500.5-5.81%
DAR Open Network
D$0.01758-5.83%
4
4$0.05684-13.47%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%

TLDR

  • Ethereum Foundation converts 1,000 ETH to stablecoins for R&D and grants.
  • The sale, valued at $4.5M, aims to fund Ethereum ecosystem growth and DeFi projects.
  • EF has paused open grant applications to focus on urgent network funding.
  • Ethereum Foundation continues to evolve its treasury strategy with DeFi and stablecoin focus.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has converted 1,000 Ether (ETH) into stablecoins, valued at approximately $4.5 million, to fund research, development, grants, and donations. This transaction is part of the foundation’s broader treasury strategy, which seeks to balance its stewardship of the Ethereum ecosystem while extending its involvement in decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives.

The sale, conducted via CoW Swap, a decentralized trading protocol, marks a key move in Ethereum Foundation’s push to fund ecosystem growth without relying on centralized exchanges. By leveraging CoW Swap, the foundation aims to ensure competitive pricing and minimize market disruptions typically associated with large trades. This conversion follows a previous announcement in September where EF disclosed plans to convert a total of 10,000 ETH into stablecoins, with a portion of that transaction occurring in multiple smaller sales over several weeks.

Ethereum Foundation Focus on DeFi and Ecosystem Growth

The Ethereum Foundation has been an advocate for decentralized finance (DeFi) since its inception. As DeFi continues to play a significant role in the broader Ethereum ecosystem, EF is prioritizing funding for the network’s most pressing needs, including support for low-risk DeFi projects. Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, has highlighted the importance of such projects, comparing them to foundational services like Google Search in terms of their potential to drive sustainable revenue for the Ethereum ecosystem.

“Low-risk DeFi can play a similar role for Ethereum,” Buterin remarked, emphasizing the importance of basic tools like savings, payments, and collateralized lending. These tools are viewed as crucial for Ethereum’s long-term stability and continued dominance in the DeFi sector.

In addition to DeFi, the Ethereum Foundation is also funding grants and research initiatives that focus on Ethereum’s future growth and scalability. The Foundation’s treasury strategy includes not only the sale of ETH but also investments in promising technologies and educational efforts aimed at expanding the Ethereum ecosystem.

Strategic Shifts and Leadership Changes at Ethereum Foundation

Alongside these treasury moves, the Ethereum Foundation has recently undergone restructuring. In April, the foundation announced leadership changes, appointing Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz K. Stańczak as co-executive directors. These changes are part of an ongoing effort to improve strategic and operational management.

Additionally, the Foundation made adjustments to its staffing, with some layoffs and team reorganization aimed at better positioning Ethereum for future growth.

The restructuring was announced alongside the temporary pause of open grant submissions. This pause was initiated to manage an influx of applications and prioritize more urgent funding requests. While Ethereum Foundation plans to resume the open grant process in the future, the current strategy focuses on addressing immediate needs and supporting projects that have the greatest impact on the network.

Ethereum’s DeFi Leadership and Future Outlook

Ethereum remains a dominant player in the DeFi sector, accounting for around 68% of total value locked (TVL) in DeFi platforms, according to recent data. Despite growing competition from other blockchain networks, Ethereum continues to lead in terms of adoption and ecosystem development. Its strong network effect and active development community make it the go-to platform for DeFi innovation.

As Ethereum continues to face challenges from competing platforms, the Foundation’s active role in supporting the network through funding and treasury management ensures that Ethereum remains at the forefront of blockchain technology. The conversion of ETH into stablecoins, combined with the expansion of DeFi initiatives and strategic investments, highlights Ethereum’s adaptability and resilience in a rapidly evolving industry.

The post Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1671-5.05%
MANTRA
OM$0.09197-5.19%
OP
OP$0.3574-6.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain data, whale addresses (0x436F and 0x2DDf) have once again purchased a total of 5.51 million INSP (approximately US$110,000). The current total holdings have reached 115.07 million INSP (approximately US$2.1 million), accounting for 11.51% of the total INSP supply.
Inspect
INSP$0.00669-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 16:50
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$1.874-6.95%
Waves
WAVES$0.6665-8.15%
Solana
SOL$160.99-8.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,011.62
$104,011.62$104,011.62

-1.64%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,500.50
$3,500.50$3,500.50

-2.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.13
$161.13$161.13

-3.36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2619
$2.2619$2.2619

-2.79%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16382
$0.16382$0.16382

-1.88%