Ethereum Foundation Announces Critical New Plan for the Future of ETH

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 09:26
The Ethereum Foundation has formed a new team aimed at combining artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies.

The dAI team has begun work under the leadership of Ethereum core developer Davide Crapis. The team’s short-term focus will be on the ERC-8004 standard, which will enable AI agents to operate seamlessly. This standard will be unveiled at the Devconnect event in November. The long-term goal is to build a decentralized AI infrastructure.

Crapis said in the announcement:

The new team will focus on two main areas:

  • AI Economy: The ability of artificial intelligence agents and robots to make payments, coordinate, and follow rules without the need for intermediaries.
  • Decentralized AI Stack: Stop leaving AI in the hands of just a few large corporations, but develop open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives.

To this end, the Ethereum Foundation will work closely with both the protocol team and ecosystem projects. This will align protocol improvements directly with the needs of AI developers. We will also fund innovative public benefit projects to support the ecosystem, ensuring Ethereum remains the “best home for AI.”

According to Crapis, Ethereum makes AI more reliable, while AI makes Ethereum more useful:

