Ethereum Foundation-associated addresses sold 1,694.8 ETH in the past two hours

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Aunt Ai, an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,694.8 ETH on-chain in the past two hours, valued at approximately $7.72 million. The address currently holds 1,500 ETH, having previously received 20,756 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation eight years ago, with the earliest transfer date dating back ten years, when the price of ETH was $0.875.

