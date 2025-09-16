Ethereum Foundation Bets on AI Future With Launch of dAI Team for Decentralized Machine Economy

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/16 03:23
DAI
DAI$0.9996+0.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1364-5.27%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0633+1.50%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13271+0.28%

TLDR:

  • Ethereum Foundation launches dAI Team to focus on AI economy and decentralized AI stack for machine coordination.
  • Team aims to connect Ethereum protocol improvements with AI builders to strengthen trustless and verifiable infrastructure.
  • ERC-8004 standard development continues to verify AI agents’ identity and reliability on Ethereum.
  • dAI Team will support ecosystem projects and public goods to make Ethereum the preferred AI settlement layer.

Ethereum is turning its focus toward artificial intelligence. The Ethereum Foundation has announced the formation of a new unit called the dAI Team, dedicated to connecting AI development with the blockchain’s capabilities. 

The group plans to create infrastructure for autonomous agents and ensure AI can operate without centralized control. This marks one of the most direct pushes by Ethereum to position itself as a hub for AI transactions and trust systems. 

The announcement was shared by Ethereum Foundation member Davide Crapis in a detailed post on X.

Ethereum Foundation Targets AI Economy

Crapis stated that the dAI Team’s mission is to make Ethereum the settlement and coordination layer for AI and the machine economy. 

The work will focus on two areas: building a framework for AI agents to transact and follow rules on-chain, and creating a decentralized AI stack that avoids dependence on a few large players.

The foundation believes Ethereum can serve today’s developers while preparing for a future where AI plays a much bigger role. Crapis explained that the group will collaborate closely with protocol and ecosystem teams to align network upgrades with AI-related use cases.

Ethereum could benefit from a surge in intelligent agent transactions, which would require a neutral, verifiable base layer. According to Crapis, this setup would give AI developers a censorship-resistant environment while giving Ethereum a new source of network activity.

The announcement emphasizes support for ecosystem projects building trust-minimized AI tools. This approach aims to ensure AI runs on open systems, where ownership and reputation remain verifiable on-chain.

Decentralized AI Stack and Standards

The team will continue its work on ERC-8004, a proposed standard for proving the identity and reliability of AI agents. This standard could help builders know whether a given AI is trustworthy before interacting with it.

Crapis said the group’s roadmap includes supporting upgrades and new standards that enhance AI’s ability to coordinate on Ethereum. By connecting developers and researchers, the team hopes to accelerate progress on both sides of the AI and blockchain divide.

The effort draws inspiration from d/acc thinking, a philosophy focused on building resilient systems that preserve human agency while advancing technology. Ethereum’s role is to provide the infrastructure that allows AI systems to operate transparently and without single points of failure.

The dAI Team is now recruiting contributors and has posted open roles for engineers and researchers. Crapis invited builders to join the effort and explore resources to start developing decentralized AI on ETH.

The post Ethereum Foundation Bets on AI Future With Launch of dAI Team for Decentralized Machine Economy appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.29%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-9.39%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2912-5.65%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy blijft doorgaan met het stapelen van Bitcoin. Ondanks de stevige prijs van ruim $114.000 per stuk, koopt het bedrijf opnieuw een flinke lading in. In de meest recente aankoop voegt Strategy 525 BTC toe aan zijn reserves, goed voor een investering van ongeveer $60,2 miljoen. Daarmee komt het totaal... Het bericht Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,447.98-0.38%
MetYa
MET$0.243-0.32%
OP
OP$0.7441-5.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 02:28
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001689-3.37%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2567-6.21%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.03%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention