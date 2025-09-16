Ethereum Foundation Bets on AI Future With Launch of dAI Team for Decentralized Machine Economy

TLDR:

Ethereum Foundation launches dAI Team to focus on AI economy and decentralized AI stack for machine coordination.

Team aims to connect Ethereum protocol improvements with AI builders to strengthen trustless and verifiable infrastructure.

ERC-8004 standard development continues to verify AI agents’ identity and reliability on Ethereum.

dAI Team will support ecosystem projects and public goods to make Ethereum the preferred AI settlement layer.

Ethereum is turning its focus toward artificial intelligence. The Ethereum Foundation has announced the formation of a new unit called the dAI Team, dedicated to connecting AI development with the blockchain’s capabilities.

The group plans to create infrastructure for autonomous agents and ensure AI can operate without centralized control. This marks one of the most direct pushes by Ethereum to position itself as a hub for AI transactions and trust systems.

The announcement was shared by Ethereum Foundation member Davide Crapis in a detailed post on X.

Ethereum Foundation Targets AI Economy

Crapis stated that the dAI Team’s mission is to make Ethereum the settlement and coordination layer for AI and the machine economy.

The work will focus on two areas: building a framework for AI agents to transact and follow rules on-chain, and creating a decentralized AI stack that avoids dependence on a few large players.

The foundation believes Ethereum can serve today’s developers while preparing for a future where AI plays a much bigger role. Crapis explained that the group will collaborate closely with protocol and ecosystem teams to align network upgrades with AI-related use cases.

Ethereum could benefit from a surge in intelligent agent transactions, which would require a neutral, verifiable base layer. According to Crapis, this setup would give AI developers a censorship-resistant environment while giving Ethereum a new source of network activity.

The announcement emphasizes support for ecosystem projects building trust-minimized AI tools. This approach aims to ensure AI runs on open systems, where ownership and reputation remain verifiable on-chain.

Decentralized AI Stack and Standards

The team will continue its work on ERC-8004, a proposed standard for proving the identity and reliability of AI agents. This standard could help builders know whether a given AI is trustworthy before interacting with it.

Crapis said the group’s roadmap includes supporting upgrades and new standards that enhance AI’s ability to coordinate on Ethereum. By connecting developers and researchers, the team hopes to accelerate progress on both sides of the AI and blockchain divide.

The effort draws inspiration from d/acc thinking, a philosophy focused on building resilient systems that preserve human agency while advancing technology. Ethereum’s role is to provide the infrastructure that allows AI systems to operate transparently and without single points of failure.

The dAI Team is now recruiting contributors and has posted open roles for engineers and researchers. Crapis invited builders to join the effort and explore resources to start developing decentralized AI on ETH.

