Ethereum Foundation forms AI research team to blend blockchain, AI

The new team will be led by Ethereum Foundation research scientist Davide Crapis and will support projects that seek to create an ecosystem for humans and AI.

The Ethereum Foundation announced a new AI-focused research team, aiming to blend the censorship-resistant power of blockchain with one of tech’s hottest fields.

Davide Crapis, a research scientist with the Foundation, said Monday that the new team will focus on developing an AI economy on Ethereum and a decentralized AI stack for developers.

“Ethereum makes AI more trustworthy, and AI makes Ethereum more useful,” Crapis said on X. “The more intelligent agents transact, the more they need a neutral base layer for value and reputation. Ethereum benefits by becoming that layer and AI benefits by escaping lock-in to a few centralized platforms.”

