Ethereum Foundation Launches Fusaka Audit Competition

PANews reported on September 16th that the Ethereum Foundation announced on the X platform the official launch of the Fusaka Audit Competition on the Sherlock platform, co-sponsored by Gnosis and Lido. The competition will last for four weeks starting September 15th. The competition goal: to maximize the review of the Fusaka upgrade and expose vulnerabilities before they impact the network. Valid findings reported in the first week will receive 2x points, and those reported in the second week will receive 1.5x points. Gnosis is donating $100,000 and Lido is donating $25,000 for this competition. Beyond Fusaka, the Ethereum Foundation's ongoing Bug Bounty Program offers rewards of up to $250,000 for vulnerabilities affecting the broader Ethereum protocol.