Ethereum Foundation Launches New AI Team to Drive Decentralized Future

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/16 18:07
  • The Ethereum Foundation launches the dAI Team to make Ethereum the settlement and coordination layer for AI and the machine economy.
  • The team focuses on the AI economy and the decentralized AI stack to ensure open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) officially announced the launch of the dAI Team, a new team focused on developing artificial intelligence (AI) on the Ethereum network.

The team is led by EF Research Scientist Davide Crapis, with the goal of making Ethereum the primary layer for transaction settlement and coordination for both AI and the machine economy. In an official statement, Crapis emphasized the team’s intended direction. He stated:

This statement also underscores the new direction the Ethereum Foundation is taking amid the rapid adoption of smart technology.

Ethereum Foundation Advances AI Economy and Decentralized Stack

The new team will work in two main areas. First, building an AI Economy on Ethereum, enabling AI agents and robots to make payments, coordinate, and follow rules without having to go through traditional intermediaries.

Second, strengthening the Decentralized AI Stack so that the future of AI is not solely dependent on a few large entities, but has alternative options that are open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant.

This step is seen as a bridge between two worlds that have previously existed side by side without much interaction: blockchain and AI.

The Ethereum Foundation wants the AI ​​developer community to utilize Ethereum not just for transactions, but also as a foundation for reputation and trust.

Crapis emphasized that internal collaboration is equally important. The dAI Team will work alongside the Protocol and Ecosystem teams at the Ethereum Foundation.

This way, protocol improvements can be tailored to the needs of AI developers. Furthermore, the EF will also fund public projects deemed capable of strengthening Ethereum’s position as the primary home for AI applications in the future.

Furthermore, the Ethereum Foundation is working on a new standard called ERC-8004. This standard enables verification of the identity of AI agents, allowing users to assess whether they are trustworthy. This is considered crucial to prevent misuse and provide a stronger foundation for interactions between humans and intelligent agents.

EF Rebrands PSE, Prioritizes Privacy While Securing Community Support

This move toward AI apparently hasn’t shifted the Ethereum Foundation’s long-standing focus. CNF reports that the foundation also recently updated its roadmap, making privacy a key pillar.

The Privacy & Scaling Explorations (PSE) research group has officially changed its name to Privacy Stewards of Ethereum. This name change marks a shift from speculative research to tangible, user-facing efforts in privacy protection.

However, this focus on research and development requires funding. In early September, the Ethereum Foundation sold 10,000 ETH. The sale was intended to support research, ecosystem growth, and community activities.

Interestingly, the EF chose a smaller conversion to avoid market disruption, a move that demonstrates prudence in asset management.

Meanwhile, as of the writing time, ETH is trading at about $4,513.12, up 3.5% over the last 7 days, with $30.91 billion in daily trading volume.

 

]]>
