Ethereum Foundation Launches Privacy Stewards Initiative with Ambitious Roadmap

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/15 06:40
RealLink
REAL$0.06344-1.75%
Major
MAJOR$0.16657-3.84%
Ethereum Foundation Launches Privacy Stewards Initiative with Ambitious Roadmap

The announcement comes as governments worldwide increase their oversight of cryptocurrency transactions. The U.S. Treasury Department, led by Secretary Scott Bessent, is exploring proposals to add government identity checks to smart contracts, creating pushback from the crypto community.

Three-Track Privacy System

The new roadmap centers on three main areas that address different privacy needs on Ethereum.

Private Writes focuses on making private transactions as easy and cheap as regular ones. The team is developing PlasmaFold, an experimental Layer 2 network designed for private transfers. This system uses a unique approach where servers handle block proofs while users keep balance proofs on their own devices, allowing instant exits without complex procedures.

Private Reads tackles the problem of data leaks when users interact with Ethereum. Normal RPC (Remote Procedure Call) services can expose personal information like IP addresses and account interests. The Privacy Stewards team has formed a working group to evaluate solutions that protect this sensitive data.

Private Proving aims to make zero-knowledge proofs easier and cheaper to generate on everyday devices. This “prove anywhere” approach would allow users to create privacy proofs without needing powerful computers or relying on third-party services.

Immediate Goals and Timeline

The Privacy Stewards team has set clear targets for the next 3-6 months. They plan to showcase a PlasmaFold proof-of-concept at Devconnect in Argentina on November 17, 2025.

Immediate Goals and Timeline

Source: @ethereum-magicians.org

Other near-term objectives include publishing a “State of Private Voting 2025” report and developing confidential DeFi protocols. These DeFi solutions aim to provide privacy while meeting compliance requirements for institutional clients.

The team also plans to implement privacy-preserving wallet features and explore private identity solutions using zero-knowledge proofs. These proofs allow verification of information without revealing the actual data.

Technical Innovation and Leadership

The roadmap draws inspiration from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and incorporates ideas from the Silviculture Society, the PSE team, and independent researcher Oskar Thorén. This collaborative approach reflects the Foundation’s commitment to ecosystem-wide solutions rather than isolated projects.

Sam Richards, who leads the Privacy Stewards team, emphasized the urgency of the mission: “Ethereum deserves to become core infrastructure for global digital commerce, identity, collaboration, and the internet of value. But this potential is impossible without private data, transactions, and identity.”

The Foundation has set an ambitious goal to implement a native Layer 1 zkEVM (zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine) by the end of 2025. This integration would bring privacy features directly to Ethereum’s base layer.

Market Impact and Industry Response

Industry leaders have shown strong support for these privacy enhancements. Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, publicly endorsed the initiative, highlighting its importance for Ethereum’s institutional market dominance.

The privacy roadmap could serve as a catalyst for Ethereum’s market performance, similar to how previous upgrades like Ethereum 2.0 drove price appreciation and institutional interest. By positioning itself as the leading privacy-preserving blockchain, Ethereum could capture significant market share as regulatory frameworks increasingly demand privacy-compliant solutions.

The announcement addresses growing concerns about digital financial surveillance as cryptocurrency gains mainstream adoption. Privacy has always been central to the cypherpunk philosophy that created cryptocurrencies, but government attention has intensified these concerns.

What This Means for Users

The Privacy Stewards initiative represents a fundamental shift from optional privacy features to making privacy the default state. Users would benefit from:

  • Private transfers that work as easily as regular transactions

  • Protected personal data when interacting with applications

  • Confidential voting in decentralized governance

  • Anonymous browsing of blockchain data

  • Secure identity verification without revealing personal details

The team expects these privacy improvements to make Ethereum more attractive to both individual users and institutions concerned about data protection and regulatory compliance.

Looking Forward

The Privacy Stewards initiative marks a crucial moment for Ethereum as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny while trying to maintain its position as the leading smart contract platform. The success of this privacy roadmap could determine whether Ethereum becomes the foundation for global digital commerce or loses users to more privacy-focused alternatives.

The Foundation’s commitment to solving concrete privacy problems rather than just conducting research shows a mature approach to blockchain development. As governments worldwide grapple with cryptocurrency regulation, Ethereum’s proactive privacy measures could provide a template for balancing user protection with regulatory compliance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000137-4.06%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002277-16.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01445-5.24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

The post A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IOST (Internet of Services Token) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform designed to provide a scalable and efficient infrastructure for building decentralized applications (DApps). IOST tries to address some of the scalability and performance challenges faced by existing blockchain networks by introducing innovative consensus mechanisms and technologies.  Proof of Believability It uses a unique consensus mechanism called “Proof of Believability” (PoB), which aims to improve network scalability while maintaining security and decentralization. PoB enables faster transaction confirmation times and higher throughput compared to some traditional blockchain networks, making IOST suitable for high-frequency transactions. Moreover, IOST implements sharding, a technique that divides the network into smaller shards to process transactions in parallel, further enhancing scalability. Gas-free transactions IOST introduces a concept called “Gas-Free Services,” allowing DApp users to interact with DApps without paying transaction fees. Developers can choose to subsidize user transactions. The platform also supports decentralized identity solutions, enabling users to have control over their personal data and digital identities. IOST is the native utility token of the IOST platform. It is used for transactions, staking, voting, and participating in the platform’s ecosystem. IOST token holders can participate in network governance and consensus by staking tokens and voting for validators. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/iost-internet-of-services-token/
WorldShards
SHARDS$0.01086+0.18%
IOSToken
IOST$0.003361-3.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01445-5.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:01
Share
Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

The post Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital Group’s $1 billion Bitcoin investment grew to $6 billion by combining traditional value investing with deep crypto market research and risk management. Capital Group, a well-known investment firm with a long history, has made big news in the crypto world. The company is 94 years old and it is famous for being careful and traditional. However, it took a bold step of investing $1 billion in Bitcoin-related stocks. Now, that investment is worth more than $6 billion. Capital Group Navigates Crypto Market with Value Investing Approach To begin with, Capital Group made a move into the Bitcoin space in 2021. The decision was spearheaded by Mark Casey, a senior portfolio manager who has worked at the firm for 25 years. Casey is known to adhere to the investing style of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. Even so, he did see something special in Bitcoin. Instead of running away from it, he treated Bitcoin as a commodity, like gold or oil. This thinking helped to guide the firm’s strategy. For example, Capital Group invested heavily in a Bitcoin-focused company named Strategy. In 2021 it spent more than $500 million to purchase 12.3% of the company. Since then, however, Strategy’s stock price has soared. In the last five years alone it has increased by over 2,200%. Although the company later issued more shares, which lowered Capital Group’s stake to 7.89%, the value of the investment is now around $6.2 billion. This is a good example of how smart timing and research can pay big dividends. Related Reading: Ethereum MicroStrategy’ Bitmine Adds 46,255 ETH to Holdings | Live Bitcoin News In addition, Capital Group was investing in other Bitcoin-related firms. One example is Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that now has Bitcoin as a major part of its balance sheet. Capital Group…
Moonveil
MORE$0.096--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1294-2.48%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140241-5.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:04
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command

An Epic Beer And Leaf Peeping Road Trip Through Northern New England