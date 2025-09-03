Ethereum Foundation Offloads 10K ETH to Support Development and Community Growth

EF will sell 10,000 ETH to fund research, development, and community, with planned smaller conversions to minimize market disruption.

With a short-term price could dip slightly, but could the long-term impact looks minimal; with staking and burns, ETH could climb toward $5,000 by year-end of 2025.

In line with a Crypto News Flash (CNF) report highlighting that the Ethereum Community Foundation aims to increase the value of ETH to $10,000, the Ethereum Foundation (EF), the non-profit behind Ethereum’s growth, has announced it will sell 10,000 ETH, worth about $43 million, to support its work.

According to a post on the Ethereum Blog, the funds will help pay for research, development, and community programs that keep Ethereum’s blockchain running smoothly.

Specifically, that sale was already well planned over several weeks through centralized exchanges and aims to minimize market disruption while ensuring the Foundation’s financial stability, in which, as shared in an X thread, conversions will take place over multiple smaller orders.

In this article what this move means for Ethereum and its community is elaborated in the context of the offload of the 10K ETH.

Firstly, the EF has been always funding Ethereum’s ecosystem since 2014, using its large ETH reserves—currently over 270,000 ETH, or $1.1 billion, to support projects like zero-knowledge research and developer tools. Secondly, the policy targets 15% of the treasury for yearly expenses and a 2.5-year cash reserve. The blog post also emphasizes a “counter-cyclical posture,”

This is means that by stepping up support in downturns and moderating it in bull runs, showing the EF’s aim to stabilize Ethereum during market ups and downs, which is the heart core of this function. The crypto community has mixed feelings. Some, on X, user @iamDCinvestor, praise the EF’s transparency, stressing the sale funds is such a critical development.

Impact on Ethereum’s Price

As for selling, 10,000 ETH adds about 0.08% to the circulating supply, which could slightly push prices down in the short term, especially in the current $4,300–$4,500 range. According to a recent CNF highlight analyzing that:

However, according to recent markets, strong demand from ETFs and whales—buying 14.2 million ETH recently—may limit any dip to 5–10%. According to a research report, nevertheless, as for the long term, the sale’s impact looks minimal.

As pointed previously above that, with some more staking and token burns reducing supply, ETH could climb toward $5,000 by year-end of 2025, with some analysts eyeing $6,000–$10,000 if institutional buying continues.

As of now, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,327.77, reflecting a 1.08% decrease over the past day and 5.31% in the past week. See also price chart of ETH below.

]]>