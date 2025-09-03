Ethereum Foundation Plans 10,000 ETH Sale for Grants and Research Funding

Highlights:

Ethereum Foundation plans major ETH sale to support research, grants, and community growth.

The company plans gradual ETH sales in line with its treasury strategy.

Ethereum gains as institutions increase holdings, which boosts market confidence.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) intends to sell 10,000 ETH, roughly $43 million, to fund research, grants, and charitable initiatives. The company will sell its ETH gradually over the next few weeks on regular exchanges. This comes as the foundation pauses its Ecosystem Support Program to make internal improvements. The program, which funds community initiatives, is being revised to improve the grant allocation process and ensure better long-term results.

At the beginning of the year, the Ethereum Foundation distributed over $32 million in grants to developers, researchers, and educators. The foundation also stopped open grant applications for now so it can improve project quality and focus on long-term growth instead of short-term price changes.

Ethereum Foundation Follows Treasury Policy

The plan to sell 10,000 ETH is part of EF’s larger treasury strategy. In the past, it has made similar moves, including selling $25 million worth of ETH to SharpLink Gaming in July and making two more sales worth $12.7 million. These were done under its treasury policy, introduced in June, which sets rules for how much ETH can be converted into fiat over time to support EF’s mission.

The policy allows the foundation to use up to 15% of its funds each year for expenses and also requires it to keep a multi-year reserve to make sure there’s always enough money for operations and promises. It also says the foundation must regularly check its assets in fiat value to decide how much ETH can be sold in the next three months. ETH has gone up more than 23% in the last month and is now trading at about $4,326, showing strong investor confidence.

Ethereum Gains Momentum as Institutions Boost Holdings

On the very day the Ethereum Foundation disclosed its 10,000 ETH sale plan, Yunfeng Financial Group announced buying a comparable amount from the market. The company made this investment independently, without any connection to the foundation’s planned sale.

Moreover, Ether Machine announced it bought 150,000 ETH to build a corporate treasury before its planned Nasdaq listing. The firm now owns over 345K ETH, worth about $1.5 billion. These moves show that big financial firms and companies outside the crypto world see ETH as an important reserve asset.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin also said ETH could one day overtake Bitcoin as the main global “monetary base” if Wall Street fully adopts it. His comments came after ETH reached a record high of over $4,870 last month. The surge was also supported by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who hinted at possible policy changes that boosted investor confidence in riskier assets. The treasury policy, rising interest from big investors, and remarks from leaders like Lubin show that Ethereum is becoming a stronger and more useful asset in the crypto world.