Ethereum Foundation pledges $500K annual donation match for blockchain research

Key Takeaways

The Ethereum Foundation will match up to $500,000 in annual donations for the new Columbia-Ethereum Research Center.

The Center focuses on blockchain protocol design and will be located at Columbia University, strengthening academic ties to Ethereum development.

The Ethereum Foundation will provide $500,000 annually to match donations for the Columbia-Ethereum Research Center on Blockchain Protocol Design, a new interdisciplinary research hub at Columbia University.

The matching funds aim to support protocol design research that could advance blockchain infrastructure development. The partnership establishes Columbia as another major academic institution collaborating with the foundation on blockchain technology advancement.

The Ethereum Foundation has allocated over $30 million in grants in recent quarters to support blockchain research and development, including initiatives in protocol design and security. The organization has a history of funding academic partnerships, such as previous grants to Brown University for cross-chain transaction research.