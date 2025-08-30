Ethereum Foundation Puts interop Front and Center of UX Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 12:40
NEAR
NEAR$2.449+0.08%
SIX
SIX$0.02149-0.92%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20134-4.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019443+2.60%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03584-1.43%

Ethereum Foundation researchers have highlighted that interoperability is the top near-term priority for Ethereum development.

The researchers wrote in a Friday blog post that “we see interoperability, and related projects presented in this note, as the highest leverage opportunity” within the user experience domain in the next six to 12 months. The near-term strategy focuses on intent-based architecture and general message-passing.

In other words, the focus is on allowing users to express outcomes (or “intents”) while the network handles the low-level transactions, and upgrading the crosschain “pipes” (message-passing infrastructure) so that those intents execute smoothly across layer-1 and rollups. The Ethereum Foundation states that it will optimize for specific metrics, including time-to-inclusion, confirmation/finality, layer-2 settlement, and signatures per operation.

The researchers wrote that interoperability is a focus because the Ethereum ecosystem is divided into many layer-2 protocols that extend its functionality and scalability, while bringing “their own challenges, chief among them the pressures of fragmentation.” The post cites a significant pain point:

Related: You call that decentralized? Layer 2s are destroying crypto

The three streams of development

Ethereum Foundation developers decided to divide interoperability work into three streams: initialization, acceleration and finalization. The first one is focused on intent-based architecture and includes three projects: open intents framework, Ethereum interoperability layer and interoperability standards.

The open intents framework is a modular, lightweight intent-based stack facilitating the use of intents in Ethereum development. Production smart contracts are already live, audits are expected to be finalized in Q3 of this year, and crosschain validation is anticipated to occur in the final quarter.

The Ethereum interoperability layer is a trustless cross-L2 “transport” for prescriptive execution across layer-2 protocols, led by the Ethereum Request for Comments (ERC)-4337 team. ERC-4337 is Ethereum’s account abstraction standard that improves smart contract wallets.

Related: Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade set for November: What you need to know

New standards are coming

The last element in this development stream is the interoperability standards, which are tasked with ensuring a consistent crosschain user experience.

ERC-7828/7930 defines interoperable addresses, ERC-7811 standardizes asset consolidation so the same token across chains and wrappers can be treated as a single balance, and ERC-5792 formalizes multi-call flows. Lastly, ERC-7683 specifies a common intent format, and ERC-7786 provides a neutral messaging interface, allowing bridges and verification backends to be interchangeable.

The second stream focuses on increasing the speed at every layer, and the third stream focuses on the finishing touches. This last stream is currently exploring solutions to improve zero-knowledge proof support and improve layer-1 finality times.

Magazine: Ethereum L2s will be interoperable ‘within months’: Complete guide

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/ethereum-interoperability-intent-architecture-erc-standards?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game &quot;Shrapnel&quot;, was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump&#39;s economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.371-0.81%
Neon EVM
NEON$0.13989-23.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10383-2.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/06 17:25
Share
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million. What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, …
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00429-0.92%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003342+20.34%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001026+1.88%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/30 13:44
Share
Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

PANews reported on June 20 that Telegram's ecological trading application Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards. Users can accumulate $BLUM by participating in BP, MP, trading, tasks, etc.
Blum
BLUM$0.03372-12.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0687--%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.03-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:07
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

XRP Knocked Out of Top 3 by USDT Following Sharp Drop

Coinbase hackers who stole over $300 million are transferring ETH via TornadoCash