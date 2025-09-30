The post Ethereum Foundation releases comprehensive report on Ethereum perceptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Ethereum Foundation has released ‘Project Mirror’, a comprehensive report that surveyed community perspectives on Ethereum, identifying its current strengths and challenges. Project Mirror was based on over 60 interviews conducted between March and June 2025, with research by We3co and support from major blockchain providers. The Ethereum Foundation today released a comprehensive report examining community perceptions of the blockchain platform, identifying both ecosystem challenges and strengths through extensive research conducted earlier this year. The study, known as Project Mirror, analyzed community views through more than 60 interviews conducted from March to June 2025. Research firm We3co produced the report with support from key blockchain infrastructure providers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-foundation-report-2025-superchain-defi-interoperability/ The post Ethereum Foundation releases comprehensive report on Ethereum perceptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Ethereum Foundation has released ‘Project Mirror’, a comprehensive report that surveyed community perspectives on Ethereum, identifying its current strengths and challenges. Project Mirror was based on over 60 interviews conducted between March and June 2025, with research by We3co and support from major blockchain providers. The Ethereum Foundation today released a comprehensive report examining community perceptions of the blockchain platform, identifying both ecosystem challenges and strengths through extensive research conducted earlier this year. The study, known as Project Mirror, analyzed community views through more than 60 interviews conducted from March to June 2025. Research firm We3co produced the report with support from key blockchain infrastructure providers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-foundation-report-2025-superchain-defi-interoperability/