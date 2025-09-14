Ethereum Foundation releases privacy roadmap with PSE

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 09:08

The Ethereum Foundation published a roadmap for implementing on-chain privacy features, a layer-1 (L1) smart contract blockchain, throughout the Ethereum network. It restructured “Privacy & Scaling Explorations” as the “Privacy Stewards of Ethereum” (PSE).

In Friday’s announcement, PSE said it hopes to add privacy solutions across the protocol, infrastructure, networking, application, and wallet layers and outlined several goals for the next 3-6 months.

These included private transfers with the development of the PlasmaFold layer-2 network, confidential voting, and privacy for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

The roadmap further suggested developing safeguards to protect personal data from exposure through remote procedure call (RPC) services and private identity solutions using zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs—verifying information without disclosing its specific contents. PSE defined its mission:

“Ethereum deserves to become core infrastructure for global digital commerce, identity, collaboration, and the internet of value. But this potential is impossible without private data, transactions, and identity. We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached.”

The announcement noted they would work with protocol teams to ensure that any L1 changes were needed to support strong, censorship-resistant, intermediary-free privacy.

PSE pushes private transfers, confidential voting, and DeFi safeguards

Privacy has always been at the core of the cypherpunk ethos that spawned cryptocurrencies. As crypto gains widespread adoption and the attention of governments, the crypto community is increasingly concerned about evolving digital financial surveillance methods.

U.S. officials are weighing new regulations for the crypto industry and markets, including potential surveillance measures to monitor participant activity. The Department of the Treasury, led by Secretary Scott Bessent, is considering proposals to require government identity checks in smart contracts, an idea that has sparked pushback from the crypto community. 

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has long argued that privacy is a fundamental human right. In April, he cautioned that transparency functions more as a flaw than a feature in the digital age, stressing that privacy is essential to safeguard individuals amid the rise of state power and centralized corporations.

Interoperability and intent-based architecture set as near-term priorities

Recently, Ethereum Foundation researchers noted that interoperability is the top near-term priority for Ethereum development.

In a blog post, the researchers wrote, “We see interoperability, and related projects presented in this note, as the highest leverage opportunity” within the user experience domain in the next six to 12 months. The near-term strategy focuses on intent-based architecture and general message-passing.

Essentially, the focus is on approving users to express outcomes (or “intents”). At the same time, the network takes care of the low-level transactions and upgrades the crosschain “pipes” (message-passing infrastructure) so that those intents execute without delay across layer-1 and rollups. The Ethereum Foundation notes it will focus on optimizing for specific metrics, including time-to-inclusion, confirmation/finality, layer-2 settlement, and signatures per operation.

The researchers indicated that interoperability is key since the Ethereum ecosystem is segmented into many layer-2 protocols that advance its functionality and scalability, while bringing “their own challenges, chief among them the pressures of fragmentation.” The post cites a significant pain point:

“At its simplified core, the key ingredients to accelerate interop boil down to unlocking fast crosschain message-passing and standardisation. Currently, message-passing is partially bottlenecked by slow settlement times.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

What if someone told you back in 2010 that a couple of hundred bucks could change your life forever? That was the missed chance with Bitcoin, the king that turned early degen believers into millionaires. Fast-forward to today, and meme coins have become the new lottery tickets of crypto,  but sharper, faster, and with far […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00201913-0.25%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0355--%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.9122+1.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 09:15
Share
Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring and Defilama data, Tron's 24-hour revenue reached US$1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first; Solana's 24-hour revenue reached US$175,700.
Farcana
FAR$0.000342+0.88%
Share
PANews2025/09/14 10:22
Share
Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

The post Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has released a roadmap to bring end-to-end privacy features to the Ethereum network, a layer-1 (L1) smart contract blockchain, and rebranded its “Privacy & Scaling Explorations” initiative to “Privacy Stewards of Ethereum” (PSE). PSE said it aims to bring privacy solutions to the protocol, infrastructure, networking, application, and wallet layers in Friday’s announcement, and laid out several key goals for the next 3-6 months. These included enabling private transfers through the development of the PlasmaFold layer-2 network, confidential voting, and privacy in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.  The introduction of the Ethereum PSE privacy roadmap. Source: Ethereum Magicians The roadmap also proposed exploring a workaround for personal data being broadcast through remote procedure call (RPC) services, and private identity solutions through zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, a way of verifying information without revealing the specific contents of that information. PSE outlined its mission: “Ethereum deserves to become core infrastructure for global digital commerce, identity, collaboration, and the internet of value. But this potential is impossible without private data, transactions, and identity. We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached. “We’ll work with protocol teams to ensure that any L1 changes needed to enable strong, censorship-resistant intermediary-free privacy take place,” the announcement continued. Privacy has always been at the core of the cypherpunk ethos that spawned cryptocurrencies, and as crypto gains widespread adoption and the attention of governments, the crypto community is increasingly concerned about evolving digital financial surveillance methods. Related: EU Chat Control hinges on Germany’s decision The US government proposes government identity checks for DeFi US government officials are currently weighing regulations for the crypto industry and markets, which include potential surveillance measures to track the activity of participants. The US Department of the Treasury, headed by secretary Scott Bessent,…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001783+1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017253+4.50%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003956-4.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Musk's xAI lays off 500 employees from its data annotation team