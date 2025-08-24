Ethereum Foundation Rolls Out Next Phase of Trillion-Dollar Security Initiative

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/24 03:14
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00663+17.11%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000872-4.59%

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has revealed a plan for the next stage of its Trillion Dollar Security (1TS) project.

This follows an ecosystem survey conducted to identify the most urgent issues within Ethereum’s infrastructure.

Wallet Security Standard

In an August 20 blog post, the EF announced that the security initiative’s first actions will mostly target user experience (UX) issues.

First launched in May, 1TS’s main goal is to enhance network security and promote broader on-chain adoption. The program is expected to roll out across several phases, with the first taking place over the next few weeks and months.

One of the key efforts will involve establishing a “Minimum Security Standard” for Ethereum wallets. The EF explained that secure UX is critical, as users must be able to safely manage keys, sign transactions, and understand the actions they approve in decentralized applications.

The proposed standard will include features such as transparent transactions, compromise-resistant interfaces, privacy-preserving architecture, and rules for governing wallet behavior, such as approval management and key handling. To support this effort, the non-profit has awarded a grant to Walletbeat, which will help to develop the benchmark and assess against it.

Blind Signing and Transaction Transparency

The foundation also highlighted blind signing as a major problem in UX security, where users are often asked to approve transactions without understanding them. To address this, it plans to promote transaction decoding, which would present human-readable details instead of raw code, and expand the use of transaction simulations that preview clear outcomes before approval.

The post revealed that the EF has started several research projects aimed at improving transaction transparency in wallets. Plans include setting new standards to make transactions easier to interpret, revisiting past proposals, and making simulation tools more reliable and widely available, alongside exploring potential in-protocol security upgrades.

Action will also be taken to help developers avoid deploying vulnerable code, which could aid in reducing the number of compromised smart contracts. This will involve creating an open-source database of relevant vulnerabilities where programmers will be able to check their code against known issues before deployment.

The survey also noted that there is demand for simpler wallets designed for non-technical users and enterprise-focused apps with features such as privacy, censorship resistance, and compliance options.

The EF’s move comes a few months after Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin outlined a roadmap for the ecosystem that is focused on L1s, blobs, as well as user experiences.

The post Ethereum Foundation Rolls Out Next Phase of Trillion-Dollar Security Initiative appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

Vitalik Buterin predicts that AI may help make some people cleverer
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+0.85%
MAY
MAY$0.04854+0.20%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02156+0.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 04:00
Share
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2499-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.17346+0.45%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Analist verwacht een XRP koers van $3,30 als Ripple boven steunzone blijft

Metaplanet Buys The Bitcoin Dip With $93 Million Purchase