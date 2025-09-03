Ethereum Foundation sells $43M ETH to fund research and community projects

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) will sell 10,000 ETH, worth about $43 million, to fund research, grants, and donations. In a post on X, the foundation said it will split the sale into smaller orders over the next few weeks.

The sale will happen through centralized exchanges. EF noted the gradual approach will limit market disruption, and the funds will support development and community growth in the Ethereum ecosystem.

The Ethereum Foundation to fund research

In an effort to maintain a reliable source of funding for the Ethereum ecosystem amidst an unstable market, the Ethereum Foundation announced plans to sell 10,000 ETH (around $43 million). It will be changed into fiat rather than treating each sale as an isolated event, to create steady funding for grants, operational expenses, and strategic donations.

EF gave over $32 million in grants in the first quarter of 2025 for developers, researchers, and educators, all working on improving the technology and creating awareness. The foundation also paused open grant applications to improve the quality of its projects and focus on long-term progress instead of worrying about the coin’s short-term volatility.

Selling 10,000 ETH is just part of EF’s bigger treasury management strategy, as seen in several transactions in the past and earlier this year. The foundation sold $25 million worth of ETH to SharpLink Gaming in July and made two other transactions totaling $12.7 million under the guidelines of its treasury policy introduced in June. The policy aims to set rules on how much ETH the foundation can convert into fiat over specific periods to fund its mission.

Treasury policy guides ETH sales and shapes market activity

The policy set a maximum of 15% annually for operational expenses and demands that the foundation create a multi-year reserve buffer to ensure there is always enough money for operations and commitments. The guidelines also require regular reviews of the foundation’s assets in fiat terms to know how much Ether can be sold in the next three months.

ETH rose more than 23% in the past month and currently trades around $4,326. This shows that investors have confidence in the coin’s potential. When the foundation announced plans to sell 10,000 ETH, Yunfeng Financial Group said it bought a similar amount from the open market that same day.

Ether Machine also announced that it bought 150,000 ETH to build a corporate treasury ahead of its anticipated Nasdaq listing. The company now holds over 345,000 ETH, which is valued at around $1.5 billion. These transactions show how traditional financial institutions and big companies outside the crypto-native world treat ETH as a strategic reserve asset.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin also said that Ether can potentially beat Bitcoin as the leading global “monetary base if Wall Street fully adopts the coin. His comments came after ETH hit its highest value of over $4,870 in August. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also had a hand in this surge after he commented about possible changes to monetary policy, which gave investors more confidence in risk assets.

The treasury policy, growing interest from institutional investors, and comments by key figures like Lubin show that Ethereum is maturing into a more useful asset in the crypto industry. More importantly, such influence could shape ETH’s market performance at different points, as seen in the December 2020 sale of 100,000 ETH, which drove Ether’s price to record highs in the following months.

