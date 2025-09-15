Ethereum Foundation Shares Roadmap to Improve Blockchain Privacy

Ethereum Foundation unveils a blockchain privacy roadmap enhancing secure transactions, private voting, and user protection using zero-knowledge tools and advanced cryptography. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a new plan to bring full privacy to the Ethereum network. This plan will bring robust privacy features to the base layer of Ethereum, also known as layer 1. […]
