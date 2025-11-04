ExchangeDEX+
TLDR The Ethereum Foundation has introduced a new grant structure for its Ecosystem Support Program. The organization replaced open applications with a dual approach, featuring a Wishlist and Request for Proposals mechanism. The Ethereum Foundation paused all open grant applications in late August 2025. A leadership reorganization prompted the temporary halt to redesign the funding [...] The post Ethereum Foundation Shifts Strategy: No More Open Grant Applications appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ethereum Foundation Shifts Strategy: No More Open Grant Applications

By: Coincentral
2025/11/04 01:36
TLDR

  • The Ethereum Foundation has introduced a new grant structure for its Ecosystem Support Program.
  • The organization replaced open applications with a dual approach, featuring a Wishlist and Request for Proposals mechanism.
  • The Ethereum Foundation paused all open grant applications in late August 2025.
  • A leadership reorganization prompted the temporary halt to redesign the funding model.
  • The previous open grants program supported hundreds of projects but became difficult to manage with a leaner team.

The Ethereum Foundation has launched a revised grant structure for its Ecosystem Support Program. The new approach replaces open applications with a dual system featuring Wishlist and Request for Proposals mechanisms. This change aims to drive innovation and adoption across the Ethereum blockchain network.

Ethereum Foundation Shifts to Targeted Funding Strategy

The Ethereum Foundation announced the initiative through an official blog post from the ecosystem support program team. The organization discontinued its previous open application model in favor of targeted funding strategies. This transition follows a temporary pause of all open grant applications that began in late August 2025.

The decision to halt open applications came after a leadership reorganization within the non-profit organization. The pause provided the Ethereum Foundation with time to develop a more sustainable funding approach. The team designed the new model to better align with current ecosystem needs and resource capabilities.

The previous open grants program supported hundreds of projects building on the Ethereum platform. However, a leaner team structure made managing the high volume of applications increasingly difficult. The Ethereum Foundation recognized the need for a more efficient system to distribute resources effectively.

Wishlist and RFP Approach

The new model introduces two distinct pathways for accessing support from the Ethereum Foundation. The Wishlist component focuses on driving innovation in cryptography, privacy, security, and community development areas. This approach enables the organization to identify priority areas rather than reactively responding to incoming requests.

The Request for Proposals will focus on projects with clear deliverables and measurable outcomes. Applicants must outline targeted solutions that address specific challenges within the ecosystem. This structure ensures funding aligns with strategic priorities and creates meaningful impact.

The ESP team stated their commitment extends beyond funding allocation and distribution efforts. “We will continue coordinating grant-making across EF teams to ensure that support is aligned and impactful,” the team noted. They emphasized plans to enhance the grantee experience through robust support throughout project development cycles.

The grants announcement coincides with preparations for the Fusaka upgrade scheduled for early December 2025. Testing across Ethereum testnets has proceeded successfully so far. The upgrade generates high anticipation despite ongoing downward pressure affecting Ether’s market price.

The Ethereum Foundation maintains its focus on ecosystem development through this revised grant program structure. The organization continues to work to ensure that support reaches projects that deliver the most significant value. This strategic shift represents an evolution in how the Ethereum Foundation manages community funding initiatives.

The post Ethereum Foundation Shifts Strategy: No More Open Grant Applications appeared first on CoinCentral.



