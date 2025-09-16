Ethereum Foundation targets AI-blockchain growth with new AI team

The Ethereum Foundation is looking to tap into the growing adoption of artificial intelligence with a new dedicated team.

The dAI Team will focus on making Etherum a key AI platform, adding to milestones that have built Ethereum as a top blockchain network.

The Ethereum Foundation’s artificial intelligence-focused initiative will be under the dAI Team, a group of developers and AI experts led by core developer Davide Crapis.

dAI Team’s main focus will be the acceleration of artificial intelligence and machine economy on Ethereum, Crapis announced on Monday. Crapis said in the X post that the dAI Team will highlight Ethereum as the blockchain network for decentralized AI economy.

In addition to the decentralized AI stack, the dAI Team is focusing on the agentic ecosystem, aiming to enable AI agents that do not rely on intermediaries.

EF’s support for Ethereum growth

The launch of dAI Team adds to recent moves by the EF as the Switzerland-based non-profit organization continues its support for Ethereum (ETH)’s network growth.

With key support for ecosystem players such as researchers and developers, the Ethereum Foundation’s latest move adds to milestones such as supporting Ethereum’s switch from a proof-of-work network to proof-of-stake. EF also helped shape the top altcoin’s blockchain platform via initiatives like zero-knowledge proofs, layer-2 scaling and various other upgrades.

As part of the support for blockchain adoption, the EF restructured its leadership in June and announced a pause to its open grants to streamline its support program. Other milestones include an update to the foundation’s privacy roadmap, outlining a rebrand that looks to bring a fresh focus on user protection.

The dAI Team will be “mainly about unlocking AI use cases, and leveraging AI to improve UX, devx, security in the next steps,” Crapis added via X.