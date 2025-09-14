Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/09/14 16:45
FUNToken
FUN$0.009419+2.42%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07608-3.53%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006347+0.57%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.226--%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008132+25.86%

An Ethereum team has released a roadmap to ensure privacy on its blockchain, warning that without stronger protections it risks becoming a tool for global surveillance.

The Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE), a group within the Ethereum Foundation formerly known as Privacy & Scaling Explorations, said its roadmap highlights three priorities.

Private wires to make private on-chain actions as cheap and seamless as public ones, private reads to make it possible to access blockchain data without revealing identity, and private proving to speed up proof generation and verification while keeping it confidential.

The push comes as regulators in the US are weighing measures that could impose surveillance requirements on decentralized finance, heightening concerns over privacy erosion. The privacy roadmap could help Ethereum further cement its position as the leading dApp blockchain, with nearly 60% of total value locked and a dominant 60% share in stablecoin issuance.

TVL by blockchain

TVL by blockchain (Source: DefiLlama)

Ethereum Risks Becoming ”Backbone Of Global Surveillance”

“Ethereum is on the path to becoming the settlement layer for the world, but without strong privacy it risks becoming the backbone of global surveillance rather than global freedom,” the PSE team said in the roadmap.  “If Ethereum fails to build privacy, it fails to protect the people who rely on it.”

In order to prevent the Ethereum blockchain from becoming a global surveillance tool, the PSE team said that it will work with various protocol teams “to ensure that any L1 changes needed to enable strong, censorship-resistant intermediary-free privacy takes place. 

Main PSE upgrades

Some of the features the PSE team will work on (Source: X)

“Specific priorities and initiatives within tracks will vary in their investment timelines and deliverables, and will evolve with the ecosystem, but we expect these general focus areas to persist for the next few years,” the team wrote.

US Proposes DeFi Government Identity Checks

The roadmap to strengthen privacy on the Ethereum blockchain comes as US government officials consider regulations for the crypto industry. The US Department of the Treasury is already exploring proposals to add government identity checks to smart contracts, which has drawn a backlash from the pro-privacy crypto community. 

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has repeatedly advocated for privacy, and says that it is an essential human right. In April, he warned that transparency could be more of a bug, rather than a feature, in the digital age. 

Buterin also said that privacy was needed to protect people in a time of growing state power and large, centralized corporations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.0588-3.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
MemeCore
M$2.53067+8.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00941+2.31%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2311+10.68%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 17:42
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million